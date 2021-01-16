Bubbly Blaster on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Stason Strong and Bradley Hall took their product, the Bubbly Blaster, to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors.

The Bubbly Blaster offers a fun, less messy way to celebrate with champagne during parties and get-togethers.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurial duo brings “celebrating with champagne to the next level with their fun and less-mess product.” The entrepreneurs pitched their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark, MBL legend Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s what you should know about Bubbly Blaster from Shark Tank:

1. The Bubbly Blaster is Used for Shooting Champagne

Since people sometimes like to celebrate using champagne, the Bubbly Blaster offers a more efficient way to do that, according to the website.

“We’ve come up with a way to spray champagne that makes it even more fun and with less mess,” the website reads. “The Bubbly Blaster attaches to any champagne bottle, turning it into a long-lasting champers cannon!”

The site says that the Blaster can be used one-handed and is comfortable to hold as well as controllable and efficient.

2. It Works With Most Champagne Bottles

The Bubbly Blaster works with most champagne bottles, according to the company website. It does not, however, work with all smaller or larger champagne bottles.

“Bubbly Blasters attach to all full size (750 ml) champagne bottles,” the website reads. “The blasters will also fit most 375 ml and 1000 ml champagne bottles as well.”

The actual product is made out of food-safe aluminum and brass. The sealing system is made out of food-safe rubber as well as hard plastic.

3. The Bubbly Blaster Has More Than One Purpose

The Bubbly Blaster can be used for more than just popping champagne, according to the website. It can also work as a bottle stopper.

“One of the best features of the Bubbly Blaster is that it completely seals in the champagne when you’re not spraying it,” the website reads. “Place a half-used bottle in the fridge with the Bubbly Blaster still attached and you’ll still have fresh, bubbly champagne the next day.”

The Bubbly Blaster can shoot champagne up to 30 feet, but it is recommended to keep it away from eyes and ears.

4. Bubbly Blaster Can Have a Phone Mount Attached

In order to achieve all the footage of the fun of celebrating with champagne, there’s an optional video mount and universal phone cradle that can be purchased alongside the product.

The video mount is normally $9.99 but, at the time of writing, is on sale for $8.99. In order to use the phone cradle, the video mount must be attached. The video mount can also be used with a GoPro or other film device.

The phone cradle is sold for $14.99 and attaches to the Video Mount in order to record the blast.

5. The Product Comes in a Variety of Colors

At the time of writing, the Bubbly Blaster comes in gold, white, black, rose gold and hot pink. They are available online for $99.

The company also sells hats as well as the phone cradle and video mount. The product has been featured in a number of outlets like Thrillist and Touch of Modern.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs get a deal from one of the Sharks in the Tank.

READ NEXT: Electra Beverages on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know