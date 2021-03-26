Bunch Bikes on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Aaron Powell took his company and product, Bunch Bikes, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, Powell, who comes from Denton, Texas, “pedals into the Tank to share the joy of family biking with his electric bike company.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their company to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Bunch from Shark Tank:

1. The Company Aims to Bring Families Together

According to the Bunch Bikes website, the company aims to bring families together with their electric bikes.

“I knew from the start that there was something special about our cargo bikes,” the company website reads. “They changed lives. They brought families together. They had the power to change our cities from the inside-out, and people couldn’t help but talk about them.”

The bikes are meant to be used by families, and the idea for the company came while the founder was spending time with their families.

2. The Idea Came From a Family Vacation

According to Dallas News, Powell and his family came up with the idea for the company after taking a family trip to Sweden in 2016. While there, Powell saw the bikes, which could be used to transport the whole family as well as any cargo.

The bikes weren’t available in the United States when the family was looking for them, though, so Powell had to come up with a way to make them on his own.

The site reports that Powell worked with a company that makes bikes for Scandinavia, making a few changes including increasing the wattage. That happened three years ago at the time of writing, and now the company is mature enough to be on ABC’s Shark Tank.

3. Reactions to the Bike Were Positive

Powell told Dallas News that he got positive reactions from his friends and family once he got the prototype.

“People wanted to know about it,” he told the outlet. “I thought, ‘If I just get some of these out in the world, it’s going to grow on its own.”

Powell decided that Shark Tank could be right for his company and went on the long journey to get his family into the Tank. An employee told him to apply to be on the show, and the company website says that he did so so she would “leave him alone.”

4. Powell Went on ‘Shark Tank’ Alone

According to the company website, Powell originally wanted to be able to take his whole family with him to Shark Tank, but the global coronavirus pandemic impacted his plans.

“While I had originally wanted my family to come with me, we decided that with Covid and quarantine protocols, it would be best if I went on my own (but they were with me in spirit in one of the on set posters!),” Powell writes on the website.

He added that he transported the bikes in a van, which he drove from Denton, Texas to Las Vegas where the show was filming.

5. There Are Four Bikes Available

At the time of writing, there are four different types of cargo bikes available for purchase on the company website.

The styles available are The Coupe, The Original, The Preschool, and The K9. The Coupe is made for two kids or dogs, The Original is made for up to four children plus a week’s worth of groceries, The Preschool is for up to six children and comes in yellow like a school bus, and the K9 is made to bring a dog around.

The Coupe sells for $5,999, The Original is priced at $2,999, The Preschool is $4,999, and The K9 is sold for $3,199.

