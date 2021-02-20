Byoot Company on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Elyce Billany and Nathan Billany took their company, Byoot Company, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get an investment in their swimwear brand.

The entrepreneurial duo presented their company to Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and Guest Shark Kendra Scott.

According to the episode synopsis, the duo “present their stylish solution to a common frustration with women’s bathing suits.”

Here’s what you should know about Byoot Company on Shark Tank:

1. The Suit is Made to Solve a Problem With Women’s Swimwear

The Byoot suit was created to solve a problem for women who wear one-piece swimwear: having to take the entire suit off in order to use the bathroom.

“A FIRST of its kind swimsuit that offers buttons on each hip for easy removal,” the description reads. “Most definitely a more convenient way to wear your one-piece swimsuit. Forget peeing in the pool, this suit makes it easy to use the restroom whenever you need it!”

The suit is made of Nylon and Spandex, is said to be fast-drying, moisture-wicking, and offers a 4-way stretch.

2. The Creator Has No Previous Design Experience

According to the company website, Elyce Billany had no prior design experience.

“I actually have ZERO design background and this all started with a random idea I had when on vacation with my husband,” the website reads. “The first idea came to me while I was struggling to pull up my one piece for the hundredth time in a dirty beach bathroom in Jamaica. I love the look of one piece swimsuits, but I thought there has to be a better way!”

The description adds, “After I couldn’t find any solution for my bathroom dilemma I decided to take matters into my own hands and design a one piece swimsuit that offers removability without losing the fashion that women love!

3. Billany Now Sees Buttons as Symbolic

In her write-up about how the company started and what it has come to mean to her, Billany shared that she now sees buttons as symbolic.

“My story started with adding buttons to a swimsuit, so buttons to me represent a whole new life that I have embarked on,” the website reads. They are increasingly symbolic to not only going after what I love, but trying to enjoy the ups as well as the downs that life brings.”

The site says the company’s goal is to bring love and fashion together in “a byootiful way.”

4. There Are Multiple Suit Designs & Accessories Available

The suit may have started as just a one-piece swimsuit with buttons, but the company has evolved to carry a number of styles including two-piece bikinis.

The one-piece suits are available to purchase online for $75, and the bikini bottoms and tops are sold separately for $45 each.

Suits are available in red, black, black mesh, blue with ruffles, and many more. There is also a swim collar that is available for $25.

5. Billany Wrote and Published a Children’s Book

Billany wrote a children’s book titled Mamma Bean Has a Dream, which was illustrated by Laura Vaughn. Billany wrote the book when she wanted to take a break from her hectic schedule, according to the description.

“Mama Bean represents every hard working mama I know,” the website reads. “She puts her baby bean to bed night after night and works on her dreams.”

According to the website, 10% of the profits made from the children’s book are donated to the liveyourdream.org charity.

READ NEXT: The Pizza Cupcake on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know