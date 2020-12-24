How to Call Santa Claus on the Phone: His Number for 2020

Christmas is almost here. If you’d like to call Santa Claus and you’re in the United States, we have all his phone numbers so you can reach the North Pole right away. We also have options if you’d prefer to get a phone call from Santa Claus instead. Here’s how to call Santa Claus and his phone number for Christmas 2020.

Santa Claus Has Several Hotline Numbers for Christmas 2020

For Christmas 2020, Santa has several numbers you can call and listen to a message from him. He’s getting thousands (or even millions) of calls today, so if one number doesn’t work, go ahead and try a different option.

First, try one of his most popular phone numbers at (951) 262-3062. You’ll likely get a voicemail from Santa since he’s very busy this time of year, and it will say something like: “Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!” when the greeting begins. You can leave your gift wishes at the tone.

The phone number for NORAD while they track Santa on Christmas Eve is 1-877-HI-NORAD.

According to FreeConferenceCall’s website, another Santa hotline this year is 605-313-4000.

How to Call Santa’s HotlineWant to add some extra magic to your Christmas this year? Call Santa Clause and leave him a message with your Christmas wish list. Just dial Santa’s phone number, +1 (605) 313-4000, listen to the greeting and leave your special message. If you call from your cell phone, Santa will send you a text to… 2019-11-15T00:26:12Z

There are other numbers you can call too if you’re calling from a different country or time zone. They’re all listed here if you click on “View list of Santa’s numbers” under the main number. We’re also listing Santa’s hotline phone numbers for other parts of the world outside of the United States, as shared by Free Conference Call, below too. Remember: only call the number in your country. The language the call will be in is listed after the phone number.

United States: 605-313-4000 or (951) 262-3062

United States (Spanish): 605-313-4001

Australia +61 (0) 2 6194 9939 English

Denmark +45 78 77 20 43 Danish

Finland +358 (0) 9 42721266 Finnish

France +33 (0) 7 55 50 01 93 French

Germany +49 (0) 22 198203402 German

Indonesia +62 213 970-5910 English

Indonesia +62 213 970-6139 Dutch

Indonesia +62 213 970-6196 French

Ireland +353 (0) 14 372 290 English

Kenya +254 207904342 English

Norway +47 21 93 06 29 Norwegian

Sweden +46 (0) 7 019 400 10 Swedish

Switzerland +41 (0) 44 551 99 80 German

Ukraine +380 (0) 89 323 9911 Ukrainian

United Kingdom +44 (0) 330 606 0547 English

The Santa Hotline also provides phone numbers that are great to call. One of the phone numbers that works for this service is 512-904-7499. However, this service also notes that although free, voicemails might be used for marketing or promotion, and recordings can be made public.

You can also call Santa from Google Home or Alexa. On Google Home say, “Hey Google, call Santa.” On Amazon Echo, try “Alexa, talk to Santa Claus.”

Get a Call from Santa

On iOS, you can get a message from Santa here. This app has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating. Choose from three personalized short videos. You can also send Santa a text message.

Google Play has a “Personalized Call from Santa” app here. The app has great online reviews and is overall ranked 4 stars out of 5.

Package from Santa also offers video calls.

You can also try ChristmasDialer.com to get a call from Santa. All you need to do is enter your phone number and you’ll get a message from Santa or an Elf. Samples of their messages are included so you can choose what type of message you’d like to get (or have a loved one receive.) A sample of the “Be Good” message reads: “I’ve heard you have been trying to be good, but sometimes you get into a little trouble. Just try your hardest to do what is right so I can bring you something very special for Christmas. On Christmas eve I’ll be flying all the way from the North Pole to your living room. My reindeer always get hungry so I hope you’ll remember to put out a carrot or two for them. Remember to be good! Merry Christmas my dear!”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021