Cameran Eubanks’ Husband’s Alleged Mistress Denies Affair

Some Southern Charm cast members have had their relationships and friendships tested over the last few months. Earlier this year in May, AllAboutTheTea.com alleged that former cast member Cameran Eubanks’ husband Jason Wimberly had been having an affair behind Eubanks’ back. The site claimed that fellow costar Kathryn Dennis was going to expose the affair on season 7 of Bravo’s Southern Charm, so Eubanks decided to leave the show.

Rebecca Wash — a makeup artist in Charleston, South Carolina — was the woman accused of being Jason Wimberly’s alleged mistress, according to AllAboutTheTea.com. Eubanks, Wimberly, and Wash have all denied the accusations. Shortly after the story was published, Wash set the record straight.

Wash broke her silence via Instagram shortly after the rumor spread, as reported by People. “I have been wrongfully accused of having a relationship with the husband of [Cameran Eubanks] of Southern Charm,” Wash wrote on Instagram. She added she had, “never met [Jason Wimberly] or Cameran in my life.”

Eubanks follows Wash on Instagram and re-posted the statement to her own Instagram story. “It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud,” Eubanks added in her caption, as recorded by People. “I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn’t. Rebecca Wash is the victim here.”

Rebecca Wash Said She Believes Kathryn Dennis Started the Rumors

Wash added in her statement that she believed Kathryn Dennis was the source of the rumors. “The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful,” Wash wrote, as recorded by People. “I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photoshoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious.”

The Charleston hairdresser even said that the rumors shocked her. She wrote, “These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core. I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is. I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television.”

Wash isn’t the only one who thinks Dennis played a role in the accusations. Former Southern Charm cast member Naomie Olindo also alluded to the possibility that the rumors were started by Dennis. “To all those asking why Cameran, Chelsea [Meissner] and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show. It’s s—t like this,” Olindo shared on her Instagram Story in May, according to Us Weekly. “Shame on you @kathryndennis for this and MANY other things.”

Kathryn Dennis Has Defended Herself

The 29-year old mom stayed quiet for a few days after the allegations until she couldn’t, “stand it anymore.” Dennis posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story four days after the story was published, as recored by People.

“I’ve been quiet since all this started and told not to post anything but I can’t stand it anymore,” she wrote. “Y’all have to know that this whole thing has been blown out of context. I’m freakin heartbroken and SO depressed because the way I’m being portrayed is totally not true!!!”

Dennis added, “I’m not gonna let that happen. Never have, never will. I’m making a full statement tomorrow but I had to respond bc I cannot stand my character being annihilated. Please just be patient and know this s*** is just not true.”

Season 7 of Southern Charm premieres tonight, October 29 on Bravo, and fans may begin to see whether or not Dennis spread the allegations after all.

READ NEXT: Why Did Cameran Eubanks Leave ‘Southern Charm’?