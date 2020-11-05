Craig Conover Says He Can Get Cameran Eubanks Back on ‘Southern Charm’

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover thinks he can get fan favorite Cameran Eubanks to return to the show. Cameran Eubanks – who has appeared on the show since its beginning – announced in May that she will not be returning to season 7 of the Bravo reality show. Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo also announced around that time they’d be leaving the show as well.

Eubanks is one of the few Southern Charm cast members who has stayed on the show since the beginning, along with Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and recurring roles from Kathryn Dennis and Danni Baird. When Eubanks announced her departure, Conover told Us Weekly that he was, “blindsided” and “heartbroken.”

“I know that she enjoyed doing it with us, you know, me and her and Shep [Rose] had been together since the beginning,” Conover told Us Weekly on Friday, October 23. “So that was tough, but I have a sneaky feeling that I would be able to get her back next year, but we’ll see what happens.”

Both Craig Conover & Shep Rose Don’t Know Why Cameran Eubanks Left

Craig Conover and Shep Rose have been on Southern Charm with Cameran Eubanks since the beginning, so when she left the show, neither knew exactly why. During the season premiere on Thursday, October 29, Rose and Conover discussed inviting Eubanks to a party Rose was throwing.

When Rose told Conover he hadn’t invited her yet, Conover said he thinks it’d be a good idea. “I think something’s stressing her out, and I just think it’s because she hasn’t let her hair down in awhile.” Conover also explained during a lunch with Kathryn Dennis that he thinks Eubanks feels guilty spending time away from her (almost) 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne.

Rose also chimed in about her departure. “Cam hasn’t been hanging out a lot lately with any of us,” Rose said in a confessional during the season premiere. “I think last year left a bad taste in her mouth. I sympathize with her, I didn’t like what happened either.”

Conover told Us Weekly that her decision was a close call. “Yeah. I mean, you know, up until a day before filming, she was going to be filming with me and then all of a sudden she wasn’t, so I don’t know what happened, but something happened,” Conover told Us Weekly. He added that Eubanks “loves” doing the show, “so something happened and then she didn’t feel [it]” and didn’t film.

Craig Conover Said Marital Rumors About Eubanks Didn’t Help Her Decision

Eubanks announced her departure shortly after AllAboutTeTea.com posted a story alleging her husband Jason Wiberly had been having a two-year affair with a makeup artist. Eubanks and Wimberly share an (almost) 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne. The two have been married since 2014, and Wimberly rarely appears on Southern Charm.

Eubanks has denied the allegations and that they affected her decision to leave. The 36-year-old reality star posted a statement on her Instagram on May 13. “It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written… some of which pertain to my marriage,” Eubanks wrote in her statement.

Eubanks’ Southern Charm cast members were also shocked and disheartened by the allegations. During the season premiere, Kathryn Dennis told Conover that she heard rumors about the affair. “Then, you know, Kathryn dropped that bomb on me, that was the craziest feeling that I’ve ever had on the show and maybe in life,” Conover told Us Weekly about the conversation. “I mean, it felt like I got punched in the stomach. There was just so much to unpack when she said that to me.”

