Are Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Still Together?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were both announced as performers for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. They joined a star-studded list of musicians that included Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and many more, per MTV.com.

Cabello and Mendes are slated to perform separately at the VMAS, but are they still together as a couple?

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Began Dating Years After They First Met

Cabello and Mendes were both teen singers when they toured together with Austin Mahone in 2014. In a joint interview with V Magazine, Cabello revealed to Mendes that she was crushing on him when they were on tour.

“I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” she said.

Mendes confirmed that he “didn’t talk to anybody” during the tour and he admitted he thought his future girlfriend was odd.

“I’d be looking through the window and I’d see you, like, flying around on a scooter and jumping and doing cartwheels,” Mendes told Cabello. “I’d be like, ‘She’s insane.’ Close the window and go to sleep.”

“I honestly remember so clearly the first day we met,” the Fifth Harmony alum later told Rolling Stone. “He was just playing with a guitar, and I was like, ‘Hi! Nice to meet you.’ We didn’t really hang around much during Austin’s tour. It was Shawn’s first tour ever, so he was constantly working, and if he wasn’t working, he was in his bus playing guitar and being a loner.”

The two got closer while on Taylor Swift’s “1989” tour the following year. They wrote and recorded the first single together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which was a spontaneous collaboration.

“I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song,” Mendes admitted to Rolling Stone.

In 2019, the all-grown-up singers got steamier with the single “Señorita,” which they performed at the VMAs. In an interview with Variety around that same time, Cabello talked about teaming up with Mendes for the duet, and she dished that it was “so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

Cabello also talked about what it felt like to fall in love, and fans assumed she was referring to her duet partner.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment,” Cabello said of her music.

That same year the two were spotted packing on the PDA while celebrating Mendes’ 21st birthday in New York City, according to Cosmopolitan, which pretty much was the relationship confirmation that fans were waiting for.

Mendes & Cabello Are Still a Thing

In July 2021, Mendes confirmed the couple’s actual dating timeline when he posted a “Happy 2 Years” message to Cabello.

According to Seventeen, the couple’s relationship deepened in 2020 as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all,” he told Audacy Music. “We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful. I think without that time Camila and I would have found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together.”

The two also solidified their relationship by getting a puppy together, which they named Tarzan.

Mendes recently told Sirius XM’s “The Morning Mashup” that his relationship with Cabello is not all roses all the time.

“We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments, but like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it’s just ego talking,” he said. “And we usually like, call each other out. It’s we have a really honest and open relationship, but, but yeah, no, we definitely fight. … So, yeah, it’s definitely not that holding hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets bad.”

