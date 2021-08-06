Can You Shop Online for Tax-Free Weekend 2021?

This year, 17 states are hosting tax-free weekends, and 11 are allow tax-free shopping this weekend. Can you shop online for tax-free weekend in 2021 if you don’t want to go to stores in person? With coronavirus surging in some states right now, you’ll be glad to know that yes, you can typically shop online for tax-free weekend, as long as your state is participating when you’re shopping.

Walmart Participates in Tax-Free Weekend Online

Both Amazon and Walmart allow for tax-free weekend shopping online, as long as your state is offering tax-free specials. If you’re in Texas, for example, you can’t take advantage of Florida’s specials. But you can shop online tax-free based on the qualifications that Texas offers.

Walmart is clear on its website that it participates in tax-free holidays, writing:

Sales Tax Holidays occur in a number of states throughout the year. The most common types of Sales Tax Holidays are Back-to-School, Hurricane Preparedness, and Energy Star. Walmart.com participates in these Sales Tax Holidays unless prohibited by law. U.S. state, county, and local tax jurisdictions determine the sales tax laws that govern sales tax holidays and participation in the sales tax holiday can vary by tax jurisdiction. The items eligible for Sales Tax Holidays are determined by the tax jurisdiction governing the specific Sales Tax Holiday… To take advantage of reduced sales tax when using the Pickup Today feature, orders must be placed and picked up within the specified states tax holiday dates.

On a separate page, Walmart also notes:

Pay no or reduced sales tax on eligible items. Offer available in select states & Puerto Rico. Dates, sales tax rate, & eligible items vary by location. Refer to state specific information above for full details on participating states. Walmart also shares the following about taking advantage of sales tax savings through online orders, including when you must place orders for items that are being picked up that same day:

Sales tax offers for online orders are based upon the shipping destination. Curbside pickup and store delivery orders must be placed and picked up/delivered within the specified event dates. In store, Pickup Today orders must be placed by 4 pm for same-day pickup. Orders placed after 4 pm may be available for Pickup the next day. To take advantage of the sales tax offer in your state with Pickup Today, orders must be placed and picked up within the specified event dates.

Amazon Participates in Tax-Free Weekends, Although There May Be Exceptions

Amazon.com explains how sales tax holidays work on its help page. The site notes:

Many taxing jurisdictions require select taxable products to be temporarily exempt from tax on specific dates. For example, a sales tax holiday may be enacted on “back to school” products before the new school year. You can find more information about sales tax holidays, including qualifying items, by visiting your state or US territory’s department of revenue (or equivalent) website. Sales tax holidays may be applied to sales sold by Amazon.com and its affiliates, including marketplace sellers. However, tax may still be calculated on items if they do not qualify.

The item you’re purchasing must qualify for the sales tax holiday, and it must be sold by Amazon.com, Amazon.com affiliates, or marketplace sellers.

In summary, yes, in most cases, if a state is participating in a tax-free weekend, that means that you can also shop online tax-free too. However, you must purchase the item during the qualifying tax-free window. (It doesn’t matter if the item arrives after the tax-free holiday is over, as long as you paid for it during the holiday.)

Note that tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on the first day and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the last day.

