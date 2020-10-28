Carlos ‘Cano’ Estremera Dead: Legendary Salsa Singer Dies at 62

Legendary salsa singer Carlos ‘Cano’ Enrique Estremera Colon died on October 28, 2020, news confirmed by Maelo Ruiz, the performer’s friend, mentee, and fellow musician. He was 62.

Estremera, who was albino, died at 2 p.m. local time “in a San Juan Puerto Rico hospital on the island where he was detained for close to a week due to multiple health complications,” as reported by Primera Hora. In 2018, the singer revealed that he was battling pulmonary fibrosis, a common condition among the albino community.

As translated by Facebook, Ruiz wrote, “How sad I feel about the death of my friend and colleague Cano Estremera. We lost one of the greatest soneros we had, today Puerto Rico and the salsa world are mourning for such a priceless loss! My heartfelt condolences to his wife Yamira, and all his relatives. May God have you in glory.”

Ruiz continued, “I will always remember all the advice you gave me, and all the anecdotes I lived next to you, your legacy will be eternal, because you were simply one of the greatest singers and soners of this kind.”

Born on September 2, 1958 in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Estremera became one of the most famous Salsa bandleaders. Because he was albino, he was nicknamed White Estremera, “The White One,” according to his All Music biography.

Estremera Made 6 Albums With Bobby Valentin

Before Estremera struck out on a solo career in 1984, many of his most popular songs came from his collaboration with famous bassist and trumpeter Bobby Valentin. Along with former Sonora Ponceña singer Luiggi Texidor, they recorded six albums together. One of their biggest hits was the song, “La boda de ella,” which translates in English to “Her Wedding.” Written by Roberto Anglero, it became the band’s best-selling song.

