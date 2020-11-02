Captain Lee Rosbach’s Family: How He Dealt with His Son’s Death

This past July marked one year since Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach’s son, Joshua, tragically passed away. Rosbach’s son passed away last year due to an accidental drug overdose, according to People.

On July 29, 2019, Rosbach announced his son’s death on his Instagram page. Rosbach shared a photo of his son. In the caption, Rosbach shared an emotional message with his followers and fans. “This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest,” Rosbach wrote in the Instagram caption. “After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries. Whether you live in a 10,000 sq ft mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same. We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems.”

Rosbach continued, writing in the caption, “There was no one I ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled. So my message to those of you who are fighting this disease, find a way to get help no matter what. For those of you who have a friend, family member, son, or daughter who’s struggling, do what ever it takes to get them the help they need. Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them.”

Rosbach Opened up About His Son’s Death in October 2019

In October 2019, Rosbach made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show and opened up about how he had been dealing with the tragic loss of his son. “It’s tough,” Rosbach told Hall during his appearance on the show, according to Bravo. “It’s a minute-by-minute thing, to get through one minute to make it to the next. It’s not hour-by-hour, it’s not day-by-day, it’s minute-by-minute.”

Rosbach continued, telling Hall, “We’re not designed to bury our children. We go through lives, we watch our parents grow old, we watch them fight certain diseases, diabetes, cancer, whatever, and we know that eventually we’re gonna bury our parents. But parents aren’t designed to bury their kids. And it’s a club that nobody should belong to. And it’s preventable.”

On July 22, Rosbach also posted a photo of his son on his Instagram page in honor of the one year anniversary of his death. “It was a year ago today that my bride, Mary Anne and I lost our beloved Son Josh to his demons,” Rosbach wrote in the caption. “The struggle continues, but we’re getting thru it. Thanks to all of you out there for your unconditional support, it does not go unnoticed and touches me in the very depths of my soul.”

Rosbach Recently Got a Tattoo in Memory of His Son

On July 29, Rosbach posted a photo of the first stages of his new tattoo, which was done in memory of his son. The tattoo reads, “Where’s Josh?” and also includes a very detailed and beautiful photo of his late son’s face. In the caption, Rosbach wrote, “Getting started at High Spirits Tattoo with the man Darian. I’ll keep y’all posted as we move along.”

Later that day, Rosbach posted another photo of the tattoo, updating his followers on the final design. The final version of the tattoo featured more details in his late son’s face as well as a gorgeous blue background. Rosbach wrote in the caption, “Will be better after healing, but our son is now where he should be and will always be, in my heart.”

