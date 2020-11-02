Inside Captain Lee Rosbach & His Wife’s Love Story

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary earlier this year on April 12. The two celebrated at their home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two postponed celebrations until October when they celebrated locally at the JW Marriott in Marco Island.

Captain Lee Rosbach – or Captain Lee for short – posted an Instagram video with his wife drinking champaign by their pool while raising a glass to 45 years. “We are celebrating our 45th wedding anniversary, so, honey…cheers,” Captain Lee told his wife.

“Wow the time has flown by,” Mary Anne said. “We’ve made it through all the ups and downs. The happy times, recently the very sad times, and I think the best thing about getting through and having a happy marriage is that you always have your best friend by your side, no matter what.”

Mary Anne continued, “I think that’s what’s gotten us through, especially lately. Who’d have thought 45 years ago I’d be with the stud of the sea now? Which is a challenge in itself, let me tell you.” Captain Lee ended the video by saying, “We just want to check in, make sure you guys are still doing the right thing. Take care, stay safe.”

Captain Lee also posted a photo, as seen above, from their wedding writing, “45 years ago today I had the honor and pleasure of marrying my very best friend in the world. To my bride: I love you more today than ever before. You’re the best there is. I love you special.” Season 8 of Below Deck premieres Monday, November 2 on Bravo.

Mary Anne Was Captain Lee’s Chief Stewardess

Captain Lee has been a Captain since he was 35-years-old and has even been nicknamed the, “Stud of the Sea,” according to Bravo. When Captain Lee appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2019, a caller asked Captain Lee about his nickname and about any boat-mances he has had.

A Below Deck fan called into the show and asked Captain Lee if he had ever hooked up with a crew member or charter guest to which he gave a surprising answer. “With a crew member, yes,” Captain Lee told the caller. The Captain then clarified that he was referring to his wife Mary Anne. “She was my chief stew,” he said. “And the only one.”

Mary Anne has appeared on a Below Deck episode when she visited her beau. She joined the crew for dinner when she revealed how the two met, and she told them that a mutual friend introduced the two. “We all went out one night and I met Lee but he doesn’t remember me,” she laughed.

Captain Lee responded, “How can you hold me responsible for something I don’t remember. That’s not fair.” Mary Anne clarified that all was well. “But then we went out again maybe a month later,” she said. “And after the second time that was it,” Lee ended the story.

Captain Lee & Mary Anne Raised 5 Kids

Captain Lee and Mary Anne raised five kids together. Sadly, his youngest son Joshua Lee Rosbach passed away due to an accidental drug overdose in July 2019, according to People.

On July 29, 2019, Rosbach shared a photo of his son. In the caption, Rosbach shared an emotional message with his followers and fans. “After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries.” Captain Lee got a tattoo of his son’s face with the words, “Where’s Josh?” in memory of his life.

As for the rest of his children, Captain Lee admitted that he’s not totally sure what it’s like to see their dad on a reality television show. “It’s kind of a unique situation,” Captain Lee shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2018. “Two of my sons have been involved in yachting. And Mary Anne, my wife, actually asked one of them, she said, ‘Did you watch Dad’s show tonight on TV?’ And he went, ‘No.’ And she goes, ‘Why not?’ He says, ‘Mom, we all worked for Dad, we know who he is, and it’s like watching home movies, and we’re not in them.'”

READ NEXT: Eddie Lucas’ Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is the Below Deck Bosun?