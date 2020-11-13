Rock Music Icon Trashes Cardi B & ‘WAP’ Calling the Song ‘Disgusting’

Cardi B “pisses” legendary Black Sabbath member Geezer Butler off and the song “WAP” is “disgusting,” the bass player said in a November 2020 interview.

Butler, 71, whose real name is Terence Michael Joseph “Geezer” Butler, made the comments during an interview with British rock magazine Kerrang!.

Butler was discussing the impact of Elvis Presley on society in the 1950s saying that “everybody said he was Satan.” However, by the 1960s, Elvis was regarded as a national treasure in the United States. Butler added that when Black Sabbath launched in the 1960s, “The Christians were going mental” and that similar attitudes appeared when rap music became mainstream in the 1980s.

Butler Said That He Became Outraged About the Song When He Heard a 10-Year-Old Girl Singing it

There is one rapper that Butler has no time for, “That Cardi B pisses me off with that “WAP” song. It’s disgusting! But there you go.” Butler goes on to say that a friend of his had not heard the song until the friend’s daughter began singing. Butler thinks it would be “fair enough” to put the song on an album but “it’s a bit much” to put the track, which also features Megan Thee Stallion, out as a single. Although Butler conceded, “Then again, I’m 71. A bloody old goat!”

Singer CeeLo Green, 45, had also been critical of “WAP” saying in an interview with Far Out Magazine that there is a “time and a place for adult content.” Green later apologized to Cardi B on Twitter for his remarks. Green said he is a fan of Cardi B’s music and considers her “family.”

Green said, “I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.” He added, “Much love to all of the female artists who are running the game and handling their business.”

The other major criticism surrounding the song came from PETA who disagreed with the use of wildcats in the video.

Cardi B Says All of the Criticism Around the Song Makes Her ‘Happy’

Cardi B has been defending the mega-hit since its release on August 7. During an appearance on an Australian radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, on August 25, she said, “Other people might think it’s strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal, you know what I’m saying.” Cardi B added that she would not allow her daughter, Kulture, 2, who she shared with rapper Offset, to listen to the song.

In a separate interview with Vice, Cardi B said that she never expected “conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.” She said, “I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world.” Cardi B said the constant attention “makes [her] happy” and that, “They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”

The song became topped the Spotify, Apple and Billboard music charts upon its release. The New York Times’ Ben Sisario wrote about the song’s success saying it “is almost certainly the most explicit song ever to reach the top.”

