Cardi B Asks for Prayers in Emotional Instagram Video

Entertainer Cardi B went big in celebrating her birthday on October 11, and she paid a heavy price for it.

As Cardi B worked to recover from her night of partying, she made a confession while asking her fans to pray for her. She also shared a fun call out to her days working as an exotic dancer.

Cardi B Felt Rough After Her Night of Drinking

Page Six shared details from Instagram Stories posted by Cardi B on October 12. “I will never, ever drink again. I will never,” she declared.

As she recorded her story, Cardo B was in bed. She still had on her fancy jewelry and makeup from the night before, but her hair was quite disheveled. She held a blanket over her bare chest as she recorded.

“Pray for me,” Cardi B added. Then, she admitted, “Wait, I’m still drunk.”

Cardi B also shared a screenshot of direct messages she exchanged with someone after the celebration. “Bro I had a time,” she texted. She added, “I was throwing up all the way to the afties.” It seemed “afties” referred to “afterparties.”

She also added text that read, “They need to band (sic) Hennessy out [of] this country.”

The person she was corresponding with replied that Hennessy shots were “no joke” and noted Cardi B “DRANK THE WHOLE BOTTLE ALONE.”

The Entertainer Briefly Revisited Her Exotic Dancing Past

As Page Six noted, Cardi B celebrated her birthday with a bash she named “Bardi in the City.” On October 13, she shared a series of photos from her celebratory evening via her Instagram page.

Cardi B revealed the ensemble she wore for her party was not part of her original plan. “The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric,” she explained.

She shared that she went to the gentleman’s club where she used to perform in Staten Island, New York, and “bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night.”

The entertainer mentioned that when she’s back at the club, they don’t see her as Cardi B. Rather, she explained, “They still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name 😂😂😂).”

The Instagram post about her birthday dress received nearly 2 million likes and 15,000 comments.

“I love the fact that no matter how much money you have or how iconic you are you always remain You authenticity is everything,” one commenter praised.

Another comment read, “Keep glowing and shining Queen!”

Someone else added, “Love this story and this dress!”

“The look is eating, badddd. Like the fit is simple but you’re really eating it up,” wrote a different fan.

On October 12, Cardi B took to Instagram and thanked “all my social media besties and cousins” for all of the birthday love she received.

She added, “All the love you sent me and all the posts you made to celebrate me could never go unnoticed! You all are truly one in a million!”

That post received nearly 3 million likes and thousands of additional birthday wishes.