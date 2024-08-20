Cause of Death Released for TikTok Star, Who Died at Age 36

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death has been released four months after she died, according to an August 20 report by TMZ.

TMZ reported that, according to the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner, Roth died “from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis.” She was 36, according to The New York Post.

According to TMZ, Roth tested “positive for Diphenhydramine — a common antihistamine, marketed as Benadryl among other brand names — and Mitragynine … an alkaloid often used for pain management.”

Roth had more than 269,000 followers on her TikTok page. In her last video on March 25, she talked about being “remonetized” and worrying about being able to pay her rent. TMZ reported that Roth was “best known for posting Hollywood blind items and showbiz gossip” on her TikTok page.

People Magazine reported that Roth was also known for her signature catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more.”

Kyle Marisa Roth Was Discovered Deceased in Her Maryland Apartment in April, Reports Say

Roth was discovered deceased in her Annapolis, Maryland, apartment in April after loved ones grew concerned because they “hadn’t heard from her in a while,” TMZ reported.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, cardiac arrhythmia “or irregular heartbeat, is a problem with the rate or rhythm of your heartbeat. Your heart may beat too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular rhythm. It is normal for your heart rate to speed up during physical activity and to slow down while resting or sleeping.”

The Oklahoma Heart Hospital explains that myocardial fibrosis is “a condition that involves the buildup of scar tissue in the myocardium, which is the heart muscle. Anything that causes damage to the heart can lead to scar tissue. Heart attacks are the most common cause of myocardial fibrosis.” It’s not clear what led to Roth developing that ailment, however.

The site explains that multiple conditions can cause myocardial fibrosis, including, “conditions that create excess volume or blood pressure, including hypertension, aortic stenosis, pulmonary artery stenosis, or faulty valves that allow blood to flow backward.”

Roth’s mom Jacquie Cohen Roth confirmed her death on her LinkedIn page four months ago, writing:

This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s Sister Said in April That the Family Did Not Know Why She Died

On April 15, Roth’s sister confirmed that Roth had died in an Instagram post.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. we don’t know happened yet,” she wrote.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts,” the post continued.

“If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories. i will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed,” it says.