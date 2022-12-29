DWTS Alum Hosting CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live Nashville Special

Coming to you live from Nashville — the Music City — “Dancing With the Stars” alum and country superstar Jimmie Allen is hosting CBS’ New Year’s Eve special, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.” Here’s what you need to know about the celebration, including broadcast times, performances and more.

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Hosts

While ABC and NBC have been in the New Year’s game for years and years, CBS only recently joined in on the festivities. Its inaugural “Nashville’s Big Bash” took place on New Year’s Eve 2021 and now it is back for the second year in a row.

Hosting the show this year are country stars and Grammy-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King, plus “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith returns for her second year hosting the event.

“When I got the call to host ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,’ I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” said Jimmie Allen in a press release. “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome. Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and to do it on CBS is a big deal. I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware – primetime television on New Year’s Eve! Let’s bring this new year in right!”

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” added Elle King. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”

“This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of ‘Nashville’s Big Bash,’” said Rachel Smith. “Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the new year!”

‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ Performers

“Nashville’s Big Bash” will feature some of the hottest stars in country music today. Performers for “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” include rooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War and Treaty.

The CBS press release teases:

Originating from downtown Nashville across multiple locations, the star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances celebrating the excitement and anticipation of a new year. The five-hour celebration will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time. Music City has built an outstanding reputation for throwing the most musical New Year’s celebration and country’s biggest party. The five-hour celebration features nearly 50 performances from locations across the city, including the mainstage in Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight Eastern, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight Central.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” airs live on Saturday, December 31 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.