Which Celebrities Are Appearing at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

As the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off on August 19 in Chicago, the estimated 50,000 attendees will include many celebrities, in town to speak, perform, or broadcast from the four-day event.

The star-studded affair follows July’s Republican National Convention, held in Milwaukee, which also included multiple celebrity appearances. According to The Hill, featured stars included model and rapper Amber Rose, singer Lee Greenwood, comedian (and Katy Perry’s ex-husband) Russell Brand, reality star Savannah Chrisley, UFC CEO Dana White, former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, country star Jason Aldean, and singer Kid Rock.

In Chicago, prime time speeches and performances will be held at Chicago’s United Center, per the DNC’s website, and daytime business takes place in meeting rooms at McCormick Place. Many after-parties are planned too, each night, including one DJ’d by rapper Lil Jon on opening night.

Whether celebrity appearances at either convention will sway voters will be hard to measure, but according to new research from Harvard, released in August 2024, stars do influence their fans politically.

Study author Ashley Spillane told USA Today, “While some polling shows that people claim they aren’t influenced by celebrity voices when it comes to politics, more rigorous evidence indicates that these voices are incredibly powerful.”

Celebrities Attending DNC to Include 4 Nightly Hosts of Convention

Some celebrities will be in Chicago to represent advocacy organizations like the Creative Coalition, which lobbies politicians on arts and entertainment issues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organization will host a series of events with celebrities including actors Anthony Anderson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Busy Phillips, and Jon Cryer.

The Creative Coalition’s biggest event of the week will be a concert emceed by actress Octavia Spencer on August 21, per the New York Times, featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Drive-By Truckers and SistaStrings.

THR also reported that that actors Reese Witherspoon, Connie Britton and Don Cheadle are also expected to appear at events, and that Billy Porter will perform at a luncheon for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, Singer and “The Voice” coach John Legend will perform at party on August 20 thrown by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, per the Chicago Sun-Times. And on August 21, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who starred on HBO’s comedy “Veep” as the fictional first female Vice President — will moderate a panel of female Democratic governors, according to Forbes.

Though there are rumblings of a possible primetime appearance by a superstar like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, the DNC has confirmed four celebrities who will host each night of the convention. According to Deadline, “Law and Order” star Tony Goldwyn will host the first night, “The View” host Ana Navarro will take the reigns on August 20, actress and director Mindy Kaling takes the stage on August 21, and actress Kerry Washington will host the final night.

The outlet also reported that political stars will appear, too, with President Joe Biden speaking on the first night, Barack and Michelle Obama on August 20, and an appearance at some point by former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept her party’s nomination for president on the final night.

“The Late Show” & “The Daily Show” to Broadcast From the DNC

Play

Celebrities are also expected to appear on late night talk shows broadcasting from the Democratic National Convention.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will broadcast live from the Auditorium Theatre each night, according to WGN, and the host has already been spotted around town, including attending a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Rodham Clinton and Louis-Dreyfus are scheduled as guests on August 19, according to Variety, while the August 20 show features Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is expected to appear on August 21, along with a performance by Chicago native Chance the Rapper. No guests have been confirmed for the final night of the convention.

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” will also be in town for its “Indecision 2024” coverage, broadcasting from the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, per Variety. The show pulled out of broadcasting from the RNC after the assassination attempt on Trump.

According to THR, Michael Kosta will host the first night of “The Daily Show” from the DNC with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmar as his guest. Desi Lydic will take over on August 20, interviewing Illinois Representative Lauren Underwood. Jordan Klepper will host on August 21, interviewing Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Jon Stewart will host the final show at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time — a half hour later than the show usually airs.