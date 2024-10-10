Al Pacino’s Ex Dating Well-Known TV Host

Bill Maher, the 68-year-old comedian and television host, has recently raised eyebrows after being spotted with Noor Alfallah, 30, the ex-girlfriend of actor Al Pacino.

Maher and Alfallah added fuel to rumors of a budding romance after they were seen leaving the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Oct 6 in the early morning hours.

Sources suggest the unlikely pair have been quietly dating for months, insiders claim their relationship remains in the early stages, with both Maher and Alfallah referring to each other as “friends” for now.

Maher and Alfallah Have Gone on ‘Several Dates’

According to People, Maher and Alfallah have gone on several dates in recent months, though their relationship managed to stay under the radar until recently. The two were photographed leaving the Chateau Marmont around midnight, attempting to exit discreetly in Maher’s black sedan. Despite their attempt, the couple drew attention as they left the venue, with Maher rocking a gray suit while Alfallah spotted in an all-black attire.

Earlier that day, Alfallah and her ex, Pacino, were seen together as they exited the Chez Mia restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

These recent sightings have led to increased public speculation about the nature of Alfallah’s relationship with the two men.

While Maher is known for his outspoken personality on his talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” he appears to be maintaining a more private approach regarding his personal life with Alfallah.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Remain Close as Co-Parents

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Alfallah shares a son, Roman Pacino, with her partner Pacino. “The Godfather” actor was asked by People about his relationship with Alfallah on Oct 3. The 84-year-old actor dismissed any romantic involvement, saying, “No. I have friendship.”

A representative for Pacino later added that he and Alfallah have remained close friends and co-parents to their son, born in 2023, since their split.

Alfallah and Pacino have maintained a cordial relationship since their breakup, as evidenced by Alfallah’s recent Instagram post. The post included photos of the two celebrating the release of the film “The Apprentice”, which Alfallah executive produced.

The social media carousel post also featured a clip from Maher’s show, additionally hinting at the couple’s existing romance.

Before her relationships with Pacino and Maher, Alfallah was romantically linked to several other high-profile figures, including The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Bill Maher Controversies on his ‘Club Random’ Podcast

Play

Fans are discussing how Maher was acting “creepy” while interviewing a younger female. During a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, viral TikTok star Hailey Welch, known for her “Hawk Tuah” catchphrase phenomenon, humorously ignored Maher’s advice on fame management and instead suggested he date her grandmother.

Maher has also had another intense interaction on his podcast with actress Bella Thorne. Where fans called out Maher for being insensitive for his comments mocking her anxiety.

Maher said “What is it with you kids and anxiety? What is causing all the anxiety.” He continued saying “I think a lot of the people who are the most anxious have the most privileged lives… look at your life! Everybody wants it. Everybody wants to be you.”