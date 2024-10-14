Demi Moore Gives Update About Ex-Husband Bruce Willis Amid His Dementia Battle

Actress Demi Moore gave fans some new information about her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

People magazine reported that Moore spoke about the progression of Willis’ frontotemporal dementia (FTD) during an interview at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

“You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he’s at, he is stable,” said Moore at the October 13 event as reported by People.

Moore also shared some advice for those with loved ones who have dementia.

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness,” said Moore, whose three children, Rumer Willis, 36, Tallulah Willis, 30, and Scout LaRue Willis, 33, are fathered by Willis.

In addition, Moore said she and her daughters will often visit Willis, whom she divorced in 2000. She said that it is important for her and her family to be “able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it.”

Tallulah Willis Opened up About Her Father’s Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis shared some insight into her father’s health during a September 2024 interview on “TODAY.”

“He’s doing stable, which is in this situation, is good,” said Willis.

The 30-year-old also said the situation has been difficult.

“It’s hard. There’s painful days. But there’s so much love. It has really shown me to not take any moment for granted,” said Willis during the “TODAY” interview.

During a July 2024 interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” hosted by Drew Barrymore, Willis explained why she and her family have been open about her father’s frontotemporal dementia.

“It’s who we are as a family. But also it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD,” said Willis to Barrymore.

Willis also said she hoped her family can help others who are experiencing similar circumstances.

“If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family and individually, you know, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us,” said Willis during the July 2024 interview.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Discussed Her Husband’s Diagnosis in 2023

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he wed in 2009, opened up about her husband’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in a September 2023 interview on “TODAY.” She said the diagnosis, which was made public in 2023, had been difficult for her and her family.

“What I’m learning is dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family,” said Heming Willis.

She also said she has been transparent about Willis’ dementia to their daughters, Mabel Ray Willis, 12, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 10.

“It was important that we let them know what it is because I don’t want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad’s diagnosis or any form of dementia,” said Heming Willis while speaking on “TODAY.”

In addition, Heming Willis said she has tried to not just focus on grief as she navigates her husband’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“There’s so many beautiful things happening in our lives. It’s just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness. So I can see what is happening around us. Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is,” said Heming Willis.

During the TODAY interview, Heming Willis referred to herself as her husband’s “care partner,” as opposed to his caregiver. She explained that while she is caring for her husband amid his battle with dementia, she is still his partner.