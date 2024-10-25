James Franco Says His Relationship With Seth Rogen Is Over

James Franco recently spoke at the Rome Film Festival about his new film “Hey Joe“, marking his return to the spotlight after a period of legal and personal challenges. In an interview with Variety, he addressed the current state of his friendship with longtime collaborator Seth Rogen. The duo, known for their partnership on popular projects like Freaks and Geeks, Pineapple Express, and The Disaster Artist, no longer maintains contact, according to Franco. Their once-close bond has faded after 20 years, an occurrence that Franco acknowledges with a sense of acceptance and loss.

Franco’s shares, “I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over,” highlights the finality of the relationship. “And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me,” Franco added.

This shift comes after Rogen publicly stated in 2021 that he had no intention of working with Franco again, following the settlement of a sexual misconduct lawsuit involving Franco.

Accusations Against Franco & Personal Reflection

In 2018, Franco was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by multiple women, including former acting students, leading to a 2019 lawsuit that he settled in 2021 for $2.235 million. During this time, Rogen distanced himself, and Vanity Fair said that he had “No plans to collaborate with Franco in the future.”

Franco’s break from the film industry coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing him to focus on self-improvement while the world slowed down. “I’m so grateful to be working. I did go through a lawsuit, and during that lawsuit I wasn’t working. But then COVID hit so everybody wasn’t working. So, I mean, we were all kind of in it. So it was sort of like, ‘I don’t know what I am,'” Franco shared with Variety, while speaking to his hiatus from Hollywood.

“But I did certainly use the time to, I hope, good purpose. And whatever had been going on with me before, I had to change my whole way of life. So I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time.” “Being told you’re bad is painful,” he added. “But ultimately, that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going.”

He emphasized the importance of his personal development during this period, explaining, “I wasn’t working in movies, but I certainly was doing a lot of work to change who I was.”

This introspection led him to rebuild aspects of his life that he previously neglected, including a long-term relationship with actress and filmmaker Izabel Pakzad.

A New Chapter for Franco Amid Lingering Controversy

Despite the ongoing controversy, Franco is cautiously reentering the entertainment world. With several projects in the pipeline, including “Hey Joe”, he is attempting to redefine his place in Hollywood. However, the shadow of past allegations continues to loom large over his public image.

The actor’s strained relationship with Rogen is an example of the broader impact of the allegations on his professional and personal connections. The fallout has left an undeniable mark on his life, ending a creative partnership that shaped much of his career and one that fans deemed to be iconic.

Franco’s acknowledgment that “it’s over” with Rogen signifies not only the end of an era but also a recognition of the consequences of his past actions.