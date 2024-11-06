Jennifer Lopez Addresses Ben Affleck Calling Her ‘Spectacular’ Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is responding to her estranged husband, Ben Affleck‘s recent compliment.

In a November 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck spoke about co-producing Lopez’s upcoming film, “Unstoppable,” as reported by E! News. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck said he was impressed by Lopez’s performance as Judy Robles in the bio-pic, which also stars Anthony Robles, Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale.

“Jennifer’s spectacular,” said Affleck during the Entertainment Tonight interview.

E! News reported Lopez attended the November 5 London screening of “Unstoppable,” where a reporter mentioned that Affleck called her “spectacular” in the film. She nodded while smiling before saying, “Thank you.” She was then asked to “describe [Affleck’s] producing.”

“I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” said Lopez.

Lopez spoke about the upcoming film in an October 2024 interview with Interview magazine. She said that “the movie’s really beautiful” and shared what fans can expect when viewing it.

“I did the movie because it was such an inspirational story, and it was a Latino story. It’s about Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born with one leg, and how he defied the odds in his sport. I play his mother, who had him when she was 16,” said Lopez to Interview magazine.

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce in August 2024

TMZ reported that Lopez “filed for divorce from Affleck” in August 2024. According to TMZ, court documents show Lopez stated she and Affleck officially separated on April 26, 2024.

Lopez discussed her split from Affleck in the Interview Magazine interview, as reported by E! News. She said, “this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'”

“It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad, it feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,'” said Lopez to the publication. “It’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”

During a February 2024 interview on “The View,” Lopez acknowledged that she and Affleck were previously engaged until their first breakup in 2004. When “The View” host Sunny Hostin asked her to share how her relationship with Affleck had changed from when they first began dating in 2001, Lopez replied that fans could see a glimpse into their romance in her 2024 film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”

“It deals with that 20 years. A lot of things that are in it are inspired by things that I went through,” said Lopez in the February 2024 interview.

Jennifer Lopez Shared Her Holiday Plans

Lopez opened up about her holiday plans following her split from Affleck in a November 2024 interview with People magazine. She told the publication that she will be with her family, including her and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony’s 16-year-old children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, this holiday season.

“It was a pretty intense year for me and I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” said Lopez during the interview with People magazine. “The holidays are such a special time for us and they’ve always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.”

Lopez also said she is “a sucker for the holidays.”

“I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I’m one of those people who really tries to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things,” said Lopez to People magazine.