Jojo Siwa Spoils Girlfriend with $30,000 Birthday Trip

JoJo Siwa, the 21-year-old and former “Dance Moms” star, made extravagant plans to celebrate her girlfriend Dakayla Wilson‘s 19th birthday. Siwa revealed to E! News at the Gala of The Stars Awards in Beverly Hills on October 9 that she had spent around $30,000 to ensure Wilson had an unforgettable birthday experience.

“We’re about to take her on the best birthday extravaganza, we’re going to Hawaii,” Siwa expressed excitedly. Despite the high price tag, Siwa emphasized that the focus wasn’t on the cost, but rather the quality of the time spent together. “But look, it’s not about the money. It’s about the person, it’s about the time and the thing you do and the experience,” she clarified.

How Wilson and Siwa First Met

Wilson, who turns 19 on October 11, and Siwa made their relationship public on Instagram in August, several months after meeting on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance“. Reflecting on how they met, Siwa recalled, “She was on the dance floor. I was not. I was chilling in a judge’s chair. She was crushing it, she placed second in the show.”

The couple also made a more intimate public announcement while surrounded by their dance peers, proudly expressing their love for each other. “So I have a girlfriend,” Wilson shared with a smile on her face. Their mutual friends followed the announcement with passionate cheering.

How the Two Feel About Each Other

Siwa and Wilson’s relationship, though only a few months old, is already described as deep and meaningful by the couple. “We are very madly in love,” Siwa gushed, speaking to E! News about how special Wilson is to her. “She is a very, very special girl. I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

Wilson, joining Siwa on the red carpet at the same event, reciprocated the admiration. When asked about her favorite quality in Siwa, Wilson highlighted her commendable work ethic: “She’s on it. She’s very good about what she does.”

The “Karma” singer also had glowing remarks about Wilson’s personal growth, noting the growth she has seen in the short time they have been together. “The way that she opens up and the way that I’ve seen her in the last three months be able to shift her perspective on life and take deeper breaths and grow as a human being… It’s a beautiful thing to see because it’s not easy to grow.” The couple’s admiration for one another is palpable, both in their professional accomplishments and in their personal lives.

@regardlessthepod #HONORED 🥹 @DAKAYLA WILSON hard launches her girl @JoJo Siwa on regardless for the very first time‼️😱 ahh could not be more happy for you two! ❤️ 🎧 our eps is now live on @Apple Podcasts, @Spotify & YT! ♬ original sound – Regardless Podcast™

Wilson was interviewed on the “Regardless” podcast, hosted by Skylar Sorkin, excitedly saying she “will gladly talk about” her romance. “It’s my favorite topic..I will gladly talk about my girl,” Wilson said. “I am her biggest fan, I love everything she does.”

With a trip to Hawaii on the horizon and plenty of love to share, the pair appears to be relishing the early stages of their relationship.

Before Wilson, Siwa was speculated to have been dating Madison Rogue Alvarado, who similarly starred in “So You Think You Can Dance” and even placed in the top three.