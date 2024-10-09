Justin Timberlake Cancels Show Moments Before Doors Open

Justin Timberlake has announced the postponement of his New Jersey concert just shortly before the doors at the venue were set to open. The pop star, who is currently on tour for his new album, “Everything I Thought It Was”, said he was forced into canceling due to an injury. He has not disclosed the nature of the injury but mentions that his team is working to reschedule the date.

“I have an injury that is preventing me from performing,” Timberlake announced. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

The concert set for the Prudential Center on Tuesday night, October 8, is the only tour date set to be rescheduled. The upcoming tour dates remain unaffected, with the next show being in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center.

Fan Reactions to the Last Minute Cancellation

One reporter took to X to cite how Timberlake was seen in a post dancing with The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon just hours before the announcement of his injury.

A fan of Timberlake posted footage of her outside the venue. With text on screen that reads, “When Justin Timberlake cancels 24 minutes before the door opens. Newark NJ. Happy Birthday to me…NOT.”

A fan took to X to draw parallels between Timberlake’s recent concert cancellation and a previous cancellation of his 2019 show at Madison Square Garden in New York. This comparison highlights the ongoing scrutiny Timberlake faces from fans regarding his concert commitments.

Timberlake’s Battle With Substances

The “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” performer has encountered a number of difficulties this year.

Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, NY, for driving while intoxicated. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. As part of his sentence, Timberlake was required to complete 25 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine, along with a $260 surcharge. Additionally, he issued a public safety announcement shortly after his court appearance.

Previously, Justin Timberlake admitted to his use of drinking and drugs.

“I’m just like everyone else, I get completely plastered, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught places with my pants down. It’s just I make sure there are no cameras around,” he told Observer Music Monthly in 2006, per Today.

“What I really think is that I’ve never done anything that bad. I don’t show up drunk to functions and the drugs I do have been in my own private time,” he continued, adding, “if Courtney Love shows up to a function it’s like: ‘Oh that’s Courtney Love,’ but if I show up drunk it’s like: ‘Oh my God.’”

Fans are worried about Timberlake’s health after this cancellation and are questioning if there is any deeper meaning to this cancellation.