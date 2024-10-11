‘Injured’ Justin Timberlake Updates Fans After Show Cancellation

Justin Timberlake, 43, has quickly bounced back from an incident that forced him to postpone his Newark, New Jersey, concert. “The Forget Tomorrow” Prudential Center show, originally scheduled for October 8, was cancelled due to an undisclosed injury.

Despite the untimely setback, Timberlake announced within an Instagram carousel that the postponed New Jersey show has been rescheduled for October 15 in which tickets are still available for starting at $61. In the post, he shared his excitement about the new date and apologized to fans for the delay. “I told you I’d make it up to you, and I meant it,” Timberlake emphasized to fans.

Some fans quickly took to social media to express frustrations with the rescheduled date. One posted a TikTok captioned, “Me after sobbing my eyes out because I can’t attend Justin Timberlake’s rescheduled New Jersey date.”

Timberlake’s Apology & Future of the “Forget Tomorrow” Tour

The “Sexy Back” singer initially cancelled the original October 8 show, informing fans about his injury and expressing disappointment. “I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show,” he said. “I have an injury that is preventing me from performing.” He continued by sharing, “I’m so disappointed to not see you all.”

Timberlake assured fans “I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve.” He added, “Thank you guys for understanding.” Letting fans know he appreciates their support “always.”

Despite the obstacle of his mysterious injury, his “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” will continue throughout next year. All coming to a close in Paris, France on July 20, 2025. His North American leg ends on before that on February 3, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

The tour complements the release of his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was“, which dropped on March 15. Fans can expect Timberlake to reunite with full energy, ready to compensate for cancellation inconveniences as his tour progresses.

Timberlake’s Family Support System

Timberlake and famous American actress, Jessica Biel, have been married since 2012 and are the proud parents of two sons, Silas (9) and Phineas (4). Their children have been involved in Timberlake’s tour celebrations, proudly wearing merchandise from their father’s concerts.

Despite their shared celebrity status, the couple prioritizes keeping their children out of the spotlight. Timberlake expressed this sentiment on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard, in 2021, emphasizing the importance of allowing their kids to grow up without the pressure of fame.

In a heartfelt Instagram post for Father’s Day, Timberlake reflected on his fatherhood journey. “My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he penned. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

Timberlake’s tour continues with next stops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on October 11 and Washington, D.C. on October 13 at the Capital One Arena.