Kristin Cavallari Reveals Text Exchange with Britney Spears

Kristin Cavallari says she and singer Britney Spears had a text exchange.

E! News reported that Cavallari shared that Spears contacted her publicist to speak to her in the November 5 episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari.”

“I get a call from my publicist. He calls me and he goes, ‘Guess who wants your phone number?’ And I go, ‘Who?’ ‘Britney [expletive] Spears!’ And I’m going, ‘What?’” said Cavallari.

According to Page Six, Cavallari mentioned Spears in the October 15 “Let’s Be Honest” episode, wherein she said she thinks the “Oops … I Did It Again” singer and Kanye West had been replaced by other individuals.

In the November 5 “Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari” episode, Cavallari made clarifying comments regarding her remarks about Spears and West.

“My big thing was Kanye West I think is a clone, but I also said Britney is not Britney. So Britney obviously caught wind of that. So my initial reaction was — I was scared. I’m not gonna lie. Like, they’re [expletive] onto me, man. They did not like that podcast episode. So, I’m like, give her my number,” said Cavallari on her podcast.

Cavallari said that “Britney sent [her] a text” in a group chat with her manager. While she said she was “not going to read it,” assured fans that “it was one of the more interesting texts [she has] ever recieved.”

“I would love to read it. Just take my word for it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster,” said Cavallari to her podcast listeners.

Kristin Cavallari Says Britney Spears Ignored Her Text

While recording her November 5 podcast episode, Cavallari said she sent Spears a private text message, where she asked the singer if she would like to spend time with her in Los Angeles. According to Cavallari, Spears ignored her invitation.

“I’m so nice. I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I’ll let you know.’ Because she’s like, ‘We should hang out and blah, blah, blah.’ And then she just never [expletive] responded … Now I do think you’re a [expletive] clone. I don’t think it’s you. I don’t even want to hang out,” said Cavallari with a laugh.

Cavallari also said her text exchange with Spears made her believe her conspiracy about the singer may be correct.

“This does not seem genuine to me. And now, you just proved my point. You’re not trying to hang out and be a buddy. You’re trying to shut me the [expletive] up because I’m obviously onto something,” said Cavallari.

Cavallari also shared that she has been a major fan of Spears.

“She was my idol growing up, honestly,” said Cavallari on her podcast.

She also said that they had a positive interaction with each other a decade ago.

Kristin Cavallari Shared Her Theories About Kanye West & Brittany Spears

According to Page Six, Cavallari said she thinks the theory that “Kanye is a clone” is correct in the October 15 episode of her podcast.

“He said, ‘If I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me.’ What the [expletive] happened? He was gone! ‘Member he fell off the face of the Earth for a little while? Look at him. Compare old photos of him. It’s not the same [expletive] person. It’s not!” said Cavallari on her podcast.

In addition, she said she thinks someone else is impersonating Spears on social media.

“That’s not Britney Spears [on social media]. I’m sorry, it’s not Britney Spears. Go look at photos! That’s not Britney Spears,” said Cavallari in the October 15 podcast episode.

Kristin Cavallari Opened up About Getting Her Start on Reality Television

Cavallari began starring in the reality television series “Laguna Beach” in 2004. She also appeared in the show’s spin-off series, “The Hills” and starred in her own reality series, “Very Cavallari,” which ended in 2020.

Cavallari spoke about her career as a reality television personality in a September 2023 episode of her podcast, alongside “Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder. According to Cavallari, her children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, have “seen bits and pieces” of “Laguna Beach.” However, she said they are not impressed with the series.

“To them, it’s actually really boring. Because TV now, there’s so much going on,” said Cavallari.

Cavallari said that she agreed that “Laguna Beach” is “pretty boring.”