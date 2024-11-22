Kylie Kelce Reveals Major Family News

Kylie Kelce, wife of former Eagles player Jason Kelce, announced she is expecting her fourth daughter.

On November 22, Kelce took to her Instagram account to share the big news. The photo showed her and her husband’s three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months, reacting to the news that they are going to have a little sister. Elliotte covered the side of her face while Wyatt smiled brightly. Bennett appeared upset with tears streaming down her face.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️,” read Kelce’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their excitement for the couple.

“Congrats!!!!!! I love that Jason has all girls. He seems like the best girl dad ever,” wrote a commenter.

“Congratulations Love it!! I have 4 girls 💕Nothing better than sisters!!” shared another.

“Aww! Congratulations!! That’s such wonderful news! 💕 Love their sweaters and this photo!! 🤍,” added a different person.

“Congratulations! More of you is more wonderful Kelce Family-ness for the world. Thank you for being a bright light in this world! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙,” commented a fourth social media user.