Lizzo Says ‘Only God’ Can Cancel Her Now After Tough Year

Lizzo is protecting her peace and reclaiming parasocial boundaries. In the quiet months following her decision to take a break to “protect her peace,” Lizzo, the multi grammy award winning artist, is sharing her strategy for moving forward with the public and the online world. Known for her unapologetic confidence and advocacy for body positivity, Lizzo‘s difficult journey through numerous controversies has led her to reevaluate how she interacts with both her fans and critics. This reflection comes amidst controversies that have put her at the center of a media storm.

Lizzo was a speaker for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14, where she shared “I’ve been canceled for everything at this point,” she said candidly. “Only God can cancel me now. I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public.”

She also compared herself to The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess singer, Chappell Roan, and how she handles her recent scrutiny from the public and press. “And baby, If I could say one thing to her, call your therapist. I wore my therapist out when I was becoming famous, baby.” she sincerely expressed.

Navigating Public Scrutiny: Lizzo’s Decision to Step Back

The singer’s decision to take a “gap year” to protect her mental well-being was sparked by a challenging year that saw her accused of fostering a hostile work environment by numerous former dancers. The allegations, which included weight-shaming and creating an abusive workplace, were met with a strong denial from Lizzo.

In August 2023, she addressed the claims on social media, calling them “sensationalized stories” and asserting that her commitment to professionalism and respect had been called into question unfairly.

“Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote in her defense. Despite her efforts to clarify the situation, the emotional toll was apparent.

By March 2024, Lizzo had reached a breaking point. Posting on Instagram, she expressed frustration over the persistent criticism she faced, not only for her work but for her physical appearance. “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she shared.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views,” she explained. “Being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

While she initially hinted at “quitting” music overall, Lizzo made it clear that she was not seriously going away forever. Instead, she was walking away from the negativity and noise that had surrounded her online presence.

A New Era of Self-Preservation: Reclaiming Her Narrative

The Grammy winner’s priority has now shifted toward self-care and focusing on the aspects of her life and career that she can control. Part of her process moving forward has been working out, eating healthy, and sharing fitness updates. Fans have commented on her impressive weight loss journey.

“I’m going to keep being me,” Lizzo affirmed in an April post, underscoring her resilience in the face of public scrutiny. This statement was not just a declaration of her individuality but a reminder that she refuses to be defined by external narratives or the pressures of social media.

Her reflections show a deeper understanding of how public personas are often subjected to undue criticism and unrealistic expectations. By stepping back and focusing on her well-being, Lizzo is redefining what it means to be in control of one’s own story in the public eye.

On October 14, the “About Damn Time” singer posted a video sporting political merch promoting Kamala Harris’ and Tim Walz’s campaign for the Presidential and Vice Presidential Offices.

Through it all, Lizzo remains committed to her music and to using her platform for good, even as she prioritizes her peace over public opinion.