Olivia Rodrigo Falls Into Onstage Hole During Tour Accident

Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping singer-songwriter behind hits like “Get Him Back!” and “Driver’s License” had an unexpected and unforgettable moment during her “Guts World Tour” stop in Melbourne, Australia. On October 14, Rodrigo was mid-performance when she accidentally fell through an open trapdoor on stage. The mishap, captured on video, quickly spread across social media. The video showcases Rodrigo running across the stage when she suddenly vanished into the floor.

Despite the sudden fall, Rodrigo quickly reassured fans she was “okay”. Playing into her candid sense of humor, she expressed, “Oh my God, that was fun,” before sarcastically adding, “Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage.” The singer’s lighthearted and immediate response helped ease concerns. She then continued the rest of her performance without the incident affecting her.

Rodrigo later made fun of the incident by posting a humorous edit of her fall on TikTok, captioning it with “#subtleforeshadowing,” showing her resilience and valuable ability to laugh at herself.

A Series of Unfortunate Events on “Guts” Tour

This isn’t the first time the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” alum has faced challenges on her tour. Earlier in the year, while performing in London, Rodrigo had to deal with an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. During a performance of her song, “Love Is Embarrassing,” the clasps on her top came undone, leaving her scrambling to prevent an even more revealing moment. As she clutched her chest to keep her top from falling, Rodrigo joked with the audience, saying, “This is…embarrassing… I almost flashed you guys, but it’s okay now!”

Rodrigo’s ability to maintain composure and act accordingly under pressure during these onstage mishaps speaks volumes about her professionalism and confidence. Despite the occasional slip-up or wardrobe glitch, the 21-year-old continues to deliver high-energy performances for her fans, showing that even when things don’t go as planned, she’s able to bounce back.

Tour Fatigue & Looking Ahead

The “Guts World Tour” has been a whirlwind for Rodrigo, with high-energy performances in numerous venues around the world. However, the Grammy-winning artist has expressed her excitement about taking a break after her tour wraps up.

In an interview with Billboard on October 8, Rodrigo revealed that she’s looking forward to some downtime. “Writing songs is really therapeutic for me, so I’m always noodling around making stuff even when I’m not in the studio making an album,” she said. Rodrigo expressed how “The Guts World Tour was my first-ever arena tour and I learned so much, not only about performing and taking care of myself, but about being a part of a team.” also added, “I’m definitely going to take a little vacation after this tour though!”

The tour concludes on October 22, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Rodrigo announced her “Guts” World Tour will be streaming on Netflix, on October 29.

“The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer is teaming up with Netflix for the ‘Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour’ concert special. Premiering on October 29, the special, filmed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, offers fans an exciting glimpse into Rodrigo’s sold-out, high-energy arena tour.” Netflix highlights.