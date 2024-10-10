Fans Think Selena Gomez Snuck a Reference to Taylor Swift’s Romance in OMITB

Fans think Selena Gomez snuck in a reference to her close friend Taylor Swift‘s romance with Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, in the fourth season of the hit Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building.”

E! News reported that the Swift fan account, @tscrazier, on X posted a clip of “Only Murders in the Building” season 4, episode 7, titled,”Valley of the Dolls,” which aired on October 8. The scene showed Gomez’s character, Mabel Mora, sitting next to a life-styled doll, who bore a resemblance to Swift. The doll also wore what appears to be a basketball jersey adorned with the number 87. As fans of Kelce are aware, the Chief tight end’s jersey number is 87.

“wait guys taylor cameo in the new ep of only murders in the building??? and she’s wearing an 87 shirt omg help 😭😭,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans of Swift agreed with the X user.

“Oh, I’m so glad I’m not the only one who thought of that. Also, there’s no way this is just a coincidence,” wrote one commenter.

“It really does look like Taylor. I had to watch it twice because I was looking for a red shirt with the 87. Chiefs red and 87 are ingrained in my head,” added another.

“I saw that so quick! I was like omg 🤣🤣🤣,” shared a different person.

E! News reported that Gomez acts as one of the show’s executive producers. According to the publication, Gomez commented on whether Swift would ever appear on “Only Murders in the Building” during an August 2024 E! News interview. Gomez referenced that Swift, who began dating Kelce in 2023, has been traveling to different countries to perform her Era Tour for over a year.

“She’s a little busy, you guys,” said Gomez to the publication.

Selena Gomez Spoke About Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

Gomez spoke about her close friendship with Swift in a September 2023 interview with 104.3 MYfm. Gomez shared that she met Swift in 2008. According to Gomez, she and Swift bonded because they both dated members of the Jonas Brothers. Swift was in a brief relationship with Joe Jonas in 2008, while Gomez dated his younger brother, Nick Jonas, in 2009.

“We both dated the Jonas Brothers,” said Gomez during the September 2023 interview.

She also said meeting Swift through Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas “was the best thing that ever happened honestly.”

Selena Gomez Opened up About Working on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in a June 2024 Interview

Gomez was interviewed by her “Only Murders in the Building” co-star, Martin Short, on a June 2024 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” During the interview, Gomez shared she felt intimidated when she joined the show’s cast, which also features Steve Martin.

“I remember being terrified. I knew that I was already walking into something so rich and so fun. And working with two icons and geniuses,” said Gomez to Short.

Gomez then shared she quickly befriended Short and Martin. According to Gomez, after the third day on set, she asked her co-stars if she could sit with them between takes.

“They were like, ‘Sure!’ And ever since then my chair has always been in the middle of both of theirs,” said Gomez.

During the June 2024 interview, Short complimented Gomez’s professionalism. He explained that he was not sure what to expect from Gomez because she was a child star.

“I’m driving to work [on the first day] and I’m thinking, ‘Selena Gomez could be a nightmare,'” said Short. “She’s been famous since she was 15. She’s got 18 billion Instagram followers. What if she’s late? What if she’s mean? And then I said hello to you in the makeup room and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I’m already in love.’ Never a second late. Knows every line. The biggest pro you’ve ever worked with. Really.”