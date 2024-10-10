Taylor Swift Celebrates Brittany Mahomes’ Pregnancy in Cheeky Photo Post

Taylor Swift and former Kansas City Chiefs player Blake Bell’s wife Lyndsey Bell celebrated Brittany Mahomes’ pregnancy with her third child.

On October 9, Mahomes, who has been married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2022, took to Instagram to share three pictures that showed her posing with Swift and Bell. The first slide featured a picture from the October 7 Kansas City Chiefs game. Mahomes stood in between Swift and Bell, who touched her stomach. Swift posed with her cup, decorated with her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce‘s jersey number, 87.

The following two pictures showed Swift and Mahomes touching Bell’s stomach during her pregnancy with her daughter, McKinley, in early 2024.

“Same girls, new bump🥹❤️,” read Mahomes’ caption.

Fans Reacted to the October 9 Instagram Upload

Several fans flocked to the October 9 post’s comments section to compliment Mahomes, Bell, and Swift.

“You’re glowing!! I LOVE your hair long like that! And the red is so pretty on you ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“You girls are absolutely adorable!!! 🥰,” added another.

Some commenters also shared that they would like Swift and Kelce, who began dating in July 2023, to have children.

“Maybe next year Taylor will have the bump!!!!!🥰🥰🤰♥️ You girls are adorable!” shared a social media user.

“Too cute. Taylor is next. 😊,” added another.

A few social media users also noted that Swift was holding onto a drink in each photo.

“Love how Taylor makes sure she is sipping on a drink during pictures like not me,” commented a fan.

“I love how Taylor has a drink in every single one lmao,” wrote another.

“Taytay with the drink like ‘very mindful, very demure, very not pregnant’ 😂😂,” shared a different person.

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes Are Having Another Girl

Brittany Mahomes shared she and her husband are having another girl in a July 2024 Instagram upload. The couple have two children, Sterling Skye Mahomes and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Page Six reported that Patrick Mahomes briefly spoke about welcoming another child in a July 2024 interview. Mahomes said this would be his last child.

“I’m done. I’ll say that. Number three. I said three and I’m done,” said Mahomes during the interview.

He clarified that he believes having another child is “awesome.” The 29-year-old also said he “always wanted to have kids young.” Mahones also complimented his wife’s skills as a mother.

“Brittany does a great job of doing that. And we still go out and enjoy our life,” said Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes Opened up About His Relationship With His Wife in a July 2023 Interview

While speaking to CBS Mornings in July 2023, Patrick Mahomes spoke about his dynamic with his wife, who began dating when they were students at Whitehouse High School. According to Mahomes, he would be less driven if he was not married to his wife.

“I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now. She keeps me more locked in than I probably would be if I was by myself. I mean there’s times where I come home and I’m tired and I don’t want to study and do stuff like that. And she’ll tell me, ‘You need to get your work in before you come to bed,'” said Mahomes to CBS Mornings.

He then referenced that his wife played soccer for Icelandic club UMF Afturelding.

“It’s awesome to have someone like that by your side that’s a competitor. I mean, she played professional soccer, so she understands the drive and the work ethic,” said Mahomes. “And when I get home, I mean obviously, I’m helping the kids and that type of stuff, but she makes sure that I get my work done. And so then when I enjoy my time with my family, I can enjoy it.”