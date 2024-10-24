Todd Chrisley Fired From Prison Chapel Job

Todd Chrisley, the former reality TV star known for his role in “Chrisley Knows Best”, has faced a setback while serving his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Pensacola, Florida. His lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed that Chrisley has been let go from his role at the prison chapel.

The incident, which was reportedly due to Chrisley’s interactions with inmates in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), has stirred questions about the restrictions on communication between inmates.

Chrisley spoke to News Nation in December of 2023, where he shared that his email messages to his wife, Julie Chrisley, are being delayed. “I’m not going to let the federal government break my faith,” he added. Chrisley says he realizes speaking out could cause him harm, but wants to expose what is happening inside the prison.

Dismissal from Chapel Role Raises Questions

According to Surgent, Chrisley’s administrative duties involved assisting the chapel staff in organizing services for inmates of different faiths, including Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services. His contributions to the chapel were seen as a positive aspect of his time in prison, providing him with a sense of purpose and a way to express his strong religious faith.

However, prison authorities perceived Chrisley’s interactions differently. TMZ reports that the issue appears to have stemmed from Chrisley’s conversations with inmates who were participating in the RDAP. These inmates are unique in that they split their time between being inside the prison and engaging with programs outside of the facility. Surgent suggests that prison officials were concerned about Chrisley discussing his experiences of incarceration with inmates who have some level of access to the outside world.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has remained tight-lipped about the matter, stating that it cannot comment on the conditions of confinement or work assignments for any individual inmate due to privacy regulations. This leaves some ambiguity surrounding the exact nature of Chrisley’s dismissal, as well as the broader rules governing communication between inmates involved in rehabilitation programs like RDAP and those serving their full sentences.

Faith & His Wife’s Situation

For Chrisley, the loss of his role at the chapel is a significant blow, given that his faith has been a cornerstone of his identity, both before and during his incarceration. Known for his deep religious convictions, especially highlighted on his USA Network show “Chrisley Knows Best“, Chrisley has leaned on his faith to navigate the challenges of his prison sentence, and TMZ says he enjoys the opportunity to contribute to the religious life of the prison community.

Despite this setback, Chrisley is hopeful about returning to his chapel duties in the future. Surgent has indicated that Chrisley remains committed to helping organize religious services and is eager to resume his previous role as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Chrisley continues to attend services at the prison, seeking solace in his faith during this challenging period.

As Chrisley navigates this new chapter of his life behind bars, his wife had some good news. In June 2024, Julie Chrisley’s seven-year prison sentence was overturned by a three-judge panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. While the panel upheld her convictions, it determined that the judge in her 2022 trial had miscalculated her sentence. The case was remanded to a lower court to adjust her sentencing. Julie Chrisley is expected to be released on April 22, 2028. Meanwhile, Todd Chrisley’s sentencing remained unchanged.