Tom Hanks Reveals He ‘Made Every Mistake’ When Raising His Kids

Actor Tom Hanks shared some insight into how he raised his children, Colin Hanks, 46, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 42, Chet Hanks, 34, and Truman Hanks, 28.

Page Six reported that Hanks said that his father, Amos “Bud” Hanks, exhibited a lack of patience when raising his children during the October 28 episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast. Hanks said while he attempted to have a different parenting style, he still “made every mistake.”

“You scar the kids somehow in the same exact way,” said Hanks on the podcast episode.

According to Hanks, he and his children have spoken about how he acted during their childhood.

“As they get older, you come back around. I said, ‘Hey, can I talk about what a knothead I was with you for all those years?’ And [they say], ‘Yeah, sure, Dad. Yeah. Been kind of waiting for this. Why don’t you unload?’” said Hanks while recording the podcast episode. “But I would say at the same time … does it come up to be 50-50? Maybe the attitude and the life that we led. The laughs, that stuff’s worth its weight in gem-encrusted gold.”

In addition, Hanks said that all of his children have distinct personalities. Hanks and his late ex-wife, Samantha Lewes had Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks together. Meanwhile, actress Rita Wilson is the mother of Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks.

“[They taught me] how different they all are. They are not the same type of human being ever,” said Hanks on the podcast, as reported by Page Six.

Hanks also said that his children all have the “ability to pursue their own interests without being prodded [and] without being forced to.” He also applauded his sons and daughters for never expressing that they were bored.

“They have never said that they’re bored. They’ve always had some action thing that was going on, whether I understood their passion for it or not,” continued Hanks while recording the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast episode.

Tom Hanks Shared a Story About His Youngest Child

While recording the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, Hanks said Truman Hanks assured him he was “never bored” when he was a child. According to Hanks, he had told his youngest child when he “was like 7 or 8” that they would play catch and “bat the balls” at the park while they “were in New York.” Hanks said, however, that the day “got away from [him].”

“Something happened and I realized, ‘Oh, the sun’s going down now.’ And I said, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. Hey, I’m sorry.’ I said, ‘We were going to go down and throw the ball around. It got away from me. Forgive me,'” said Hanks on the podcast.

Hanks said while his youngest son told him he was okay with the situation, “he sounded disappointed.”