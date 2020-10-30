Cereal Killerz on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Jessica and Chris Burns went to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to pitch their business and try to get one of them to invest in their new company.

The founders pitched the product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. According to the episode synopsis, the husband and wife duo from Los Vegas, Nevada, “share their killer idea for a retail franchise that serves a variety of cereal-centric treats.”

Here’s what you should know about Cereal Killerz on Shark Tank:

1. Cereal Killerz is Southern Nevada’s Only Cereal Bar

According to the company website, Cereal Killerz is Southern Nevada’s only cereal bar.

“Equipped with over 100 cereals from around the world, both dairy and non-dairy milk options and multiple toppings, our kitchen has something for everyone,” the website reads.

Guests are encouraged to use their imaginations to build whatever they would like to eat out of the cereal and milk options available at the cereal bar.

2. Creations Include Cookies, Cupcakes, Ice Cream and More

The cereal bar is not just for eating cereal with milk. Instead, guests are encouraged to make whatever they can out of the bar.

“The sky is truly the limit at the Cereal Killerz Kitchen,” the website reads. “With our vast array of cereals and toppings, you can create nearly anything your heart desires.”

The website says that guests could mix “cupcake, cookies, and chocolate syrup” as well as “peanut butter, Nutella, fresh fruit” or even “Pop-Tarts and ice cream.”

3. There Are Options Available to Purchase Online

If you’re not in the Southern Nevada area, the Cereal Killerz offers a way to bring the magic into your own home.

In the “Build Your Own Cereal Box,” which is available to purchase online for $19.99, customers can customize their selections to get exactly what they want in the box.

The boxes are family-sized and can contain up to five different kinds of cereal inside the box, depending on how many are chosen by the customer. The entire cereal catalogue is also available online.

4. The Cereal Bar Opened in 2019

In July 2019, the entrepreneurs opened their own cereal bar called The Cereal Killerz Kitchen. The brick-and-mortar location is located in the Sunset Food Court in Henderson, Nevada.

The second location is in downtown Las Vegas. That location opened a year after the first, in July 2020.

On October 26, 2020, Eater reported that Ceral Killerz would be shutting down its original location but had plans to open another location just two or three weeks later. A third location is being built, according to the article, and it will be open in March or April 2021.

5. The Cereal Bar Also Sells Coffee, Tea and Tacos

It’s not solely cereal available for purchase at the Cereal Killerz cereal bar. Instead, they have branched out to sell a number of desserts and drinks.

While they aren’t traditional tacos, they also sell a concoction called the “LeTACO James,” which was inspired by LeBron James and his love for Fruity Pebbles and Taco Tuesday. The taco is a crunchy waffle cone in a taco shape, filled with strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, and Fruity Pebbles.

Coffee Drinks include “Cookie Monsterz,” “S’More Fire Tingz,” and “The Cinnamon Killerz.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs can get a deal from one of the sharks.

