Chad Daybell Pleaded Not Guilty to Concealment Charges, Trial Scheduled

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s 48 Hours aims to provide an update in the cases against Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, who were thrust into the national spotlight in December 2019 after news broke that Vallow’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were missing.

After JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were reported missing, police departments from all over the nation worked alongside the FBI to find the children, though Vallow would not comment on where her children were, according to CBS News.

Tylee Ryan was last seen on September 8, 2019 at Yellowstone National Park with her mother and her uncle Alex according to Inside Edition. JJ Vallow was last seen on September 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho at his elementary school. The next day, it was later reported by EastIdahoNews.com, Lori Vallow unenrolled JJ and said she planned to homeschool her son.

Lori Vallow was arrested on February 20, 2020 in Hawaii and charged with two counts of felony desertion of a child as well as charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, Inside Edition reported. Chad Vallow was arrested on June 9, 2020 after a search at his property resulted in finding human remains.

Chad Daybell Is Charged With Two Counts of Felony Destruction and Conspiracy to Commit Destruction

TONIGHT AT 10 P.M. ET/PT: JJ Vallow will always be remembered by the teachers who watched him learn and grow. Hear what they have to say about the 7-year-old: https://t.co/5CDXOpsARh pic.twitter.com/Bw6QvVoBvE — 48 Hours (@48hours) October 3, 2020

Chad Daybell appeared in court for the first time on August 3 and 4, 2020. He has been charged with two counts of felony destruction, alteration or concealment of JJ and Tylee’s remains as well as two felony charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to Inside Edition.

The same report states that investigators believed JJ and Tylee were buried in September 2019. JJ’s remains, they believe, were buried on September 23 and Tylee’s were buried on September 9.

An affidavit of probable cause states that Lori Vallow told a friend that she believed JJ had become a zombie and later called Tylee a zombie as well. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, according to the affidavit, told friends that they believed their mission was to rid the world of zombies.

Daybell Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison

Tylee and JJ had become two of the most famous missing children in 2020. What happened to them? @JonVigliotti investigates, tonight at 10/9c. https://t.co/gOnkSrole6 pic.twitter.com/KhMTeqXNVw — 48 Hours (@48hours) October 3, 2020

According to USA Today, Daybell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison based on the charges. The trial is set to begin in January 2021.

In August, according to USA Today, Daybell appeared via video conference in front of District Judge Steven W. Boyce for the preliminary trial. The official trial will last from January 11, 2021 to January 29, 2021. There is a pretrial conference scheduled for December 10, 2020. Neither Chad Daybell nor Lori Vallow have been charged with the deaths of JJ or Tylee. No one has been charged in that regard.

USA Today also reported that authorities say they will be submitting one charge of conspiracy to commit murder against Lori Vallow in connection with her ex-husband, Charles Vallow’s death. Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019.

Inside Edition reported that on September 10, 2020, Lori Vallow was arraigned on the charges she faced and pleaded not guilty. The report said her trial is set for April 2021.

Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are currently behind bars awaiting their trials.

