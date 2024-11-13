Family Member Doubts Report That Missing ‘Gossip Girl’ Actress Was Found

“Gossip Girl” actress Chanel Banks, whose family said she was missing, was found and is “safe in Texas,” People Magazine reported. However, her cousin told ABC 7 that she doesn’t believe the news and considers Banks to still be a missing person.

The Los Angeles Police Department told People that Banks was located on November 11 and “no foul play occurred.”

“She is fine,” LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller told People. “No danger. She is OK. She has been taken out of the missing person system for us and we have closed our investigation.”

According to People, the LAPD says that Banks “was located by an outside agency” and her discovery was not announced until November 13 because of a “delay between coordinating law enforcement agencies.”

Chanel Banks’ Cousin Called the Police Update ‘Fake News’

Banks’ cousin isn’t believing the police update, according to ABC 7.

Danielle-Tori Singh told the television station that it was “fake news” and said she still considers Banks missing and is going to continue to distribute flyers, the television station reported.

According to ABC7, Singh told the television station that police went to a Texas home after receiving a tip “where a woman came to the door and identified herself as Banks.”

However, Singh told the television station that after reviewing the body camera, the family did not believe the woman was Banks, “adding that the woman in the footage did not look like the actress did the last time she was seen in a FaceTime call.”

Chanel Banks’ Family Raised Concerns About Her on a GoFundMe Page

Banks’ loved ones had created a GoFundMe page to find her.

“Hi, my name is Danielle and my cousin Chanel is missing. She lives in the Playa Vista area in Los Angeles, California. Our last contact with her was October 30, 2024. 2 welfare checks were performed on November 7, and another 2 welfare checks on November 8. She was not in her apartment,” the page says.

“Chanel is an official missing person in California. Her missing person Case # 241414853. She has been married for just over a year, and her husband is being uncooperative with police. On November 10 my aunt and I were able to get into the apartment and all of her belongings are still there,” according to the GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $4,000 as of November 13.

“The only items we did not locate are her phone and laptop. She also does not go anywhere without her little dog, which also has been left behind. She also does not have her vehicle because it’s parked in her garage,” the page continued.

“She would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself,” the page says. It then made accusations about a man.

“I’m creating this go fund me because we need to hire a private investigator,” the page continued. “I flew in from Toronto, Canada and her mom flew here from New York. Chanel has no family or friends here and would NEVER go somewhere without telling her mom. Please help us find my cousin.”