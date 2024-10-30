Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Call Off Engagement

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have ended their three-year relationship, with multiple sources confirming the split to People. The actors, who became romantically involved following their collaboration on Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Blink Twice”, were engaged a year ago but have now called off their engagement. Tatum had posted a tribute to Kravitz in support of her big project, captioning “I got you forever.”

Kravitz, known for her roles in “The Batman” and “Big Little Lies“, and Tatum, best known for his performances in “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street”, initially kept their relationship relatively low-profile. However, fans were quick to speculate after the two were first spotted together in New York City in August of 2021. Their connection was confirmed when Tatum made their relationship Instagram official with a Halloween post inspired by “Taxi Driver”.

A Creative Partnership Cut Short

The relationship between Kravitz, 35, and Tatum, 44, was not only a personal one but also a deeply creative collaboration. The couple met on the set of “Blink Twice”, where Tatum played a lead role, marking a professional venture that sparked their romance. Both stars openly discussed the joy of working with a partner in their creative fields, often referring to “art” as their shared language.

“Art is our love language,” Kravitz told People at the Blink Twice premiere in August, emphasizing how the couple bonded over shared artistic passion and mutual support in their projects. Tatum echoed her sentiment, recommending creative collaborations as a strong foundation for couples considering serious commitments like marriage or family. “When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person next to you trying to solve problems… that is unbelievable,” he told People in July. Despite their split, Kravitz and Tatum remain castmates in the upcoming alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, directed by Cate Blanchett. The project was announced shortly before news of their breakup emerged, signaling the end of their high-profile romance but not their professional ties.

Signs of Separation

Although the couple attended a play together in New York City on October 6, recent outings suggested that Kravitz had ceased wearing her engagement ring. She was seen in the company of “Big Little Lies“ co-star Shailene Woodley, prompting observers to wonder about the state of her relationship with Tatum. Reps for both stars have yet to make an official statement, and neither Kravitz nor Tatum has addressed the breakup directly.

Fans of the couple expressed disappointment, noting how their public interactions had projected a sense of genuine partnership and mutual admiration. Many pointed to their shared Halloween post in 2021, which delighted social media followers, as well as their stylish red-carpet appearances, as highlights of the past three years.

As both Kravitz and Tatum look toward the next phases of their respective careers, audiences may still witness their combined talents on screen in “Alpha Gang”, providing a final glimpse of the chemistry that captivated fans and media alike.