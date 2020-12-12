Charley Pride’s Last Facebook Video Was Posted Just Days Before His Death

Charley Pride, a country music legend, died at the age of 86, CMT News reported. The country music site said that he had died of COVID-19 complications. Just days before his death, the singer posted a video on his official Facebook page where he talked about his newly designed website.

His Video Was Posted on Facebook on December 8, Days Before His Death

CMT’s website announced Pride’s death on December 12. Just four days earlier, his Facebook page had posted a video message from Pride to his fans. In the video, he didn’t mention being sick.

The video, although public, is set to not be able to be embedded. To watch the video, click here.

It’s a short 29-second video.

He said: “Charley Pride here. Hope you’re doing OK during this crazy time. I want to let you know that we just launched a new website and changed up the online store.”

He talked about how he’s been signing books and albums found in the warehouse.

“These are the original albums from RCA and also 16 Avenue Records. Hope you enjoy the new site and get to learn a little bit more about what we’re doing,” he said in the video.

It’s not clear when this video was recorded, but it was posted on December 8, just four days before his death.

He Had Tours Scheduled for 2021

Charley Pride’s new website mentioned that he had tours scheduled for 2021, including one in Nashville on February 22, 2021 at the Volunteer Jam XXI.

Other sites noted that he had an appearance also scheduled for January 14, 2021 at Airway Heights in Washington and a March 26 appearance scheduled at Chandler Giva River Hotels & Casinos in Arizona.

Pride’s publicists released a press release and statement about his death. The statement notes that he died December 12 of COVID-19 complications, but it doesn’t provide any more details about what happened. The statement goes on to talk about his successful past, his humble beginnings, and his last performance.

The statement notes: “In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Center, The Food Bank, or the charity of your choice.”

