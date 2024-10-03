Charli xcx “Brat” Billboards Popping Up Teasing Remix Collaborations

Brat Autumn seems to have arrived with the appearance of these mysterious Charli xcx “Brat” inspired billboards. The “Apple” singer is sending her fans on an easter egg hunt to find all these appearances worldwide. Each billboard or poster features an artist’s name that is confirmed to be featured on her upcoming and highly anticipated remix album of her already successful album, “Brat”.

These billboards are popping up in the featured artists’ hometowns. So far, fans have discovered a Tinashe billboard in Pasadena, a Shygirl billboard in London, and a Bon Iver billboard in Wisconsin, to name a few. The text on all billboards mimics XCX’s font and reverse lettering.

The 1975’s involvement in the project was also confirmed with their own lime green billboard.

Let’s Further Unpack Each Billboard Found Thus Far

The 1975 being a featured artist on XCX’s album should be no surprise due to her engagement to the band’s drummer and producer. George Daniel has been supportive of his new fiance’s mainstream success with “Brat”. He can be spotted making TikToks with her, attending one of her shows, or even showing PDA to the singer.

Shygirl is acting as the opening act for XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour which started in Detroit on September 14. She has been confirmed to be featured on the remixed version of XCX’s “365”. Which has quickly become a fan favorite even before its release.

Tinashe’s billboard was spotted in her hometown of Pasadena, California. With her hit “Nasty” being declared song of the summer by the BBC, Tinashe can relate to XCX’s successful “Brat” summer.

A poster featuring Swedish rapper Bladee was also reported.

Additionally, American Indie Folk singer Bon Iver was attached to a lime green billboard found in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Potential Collaborations To Come

Fans have been speculating the involvement of Taylor Swift in this upcoming “Brat” remix album due to her being the speculated focal point of XCX’s song “Sympathy is a Knife”. Swift was dating The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy while XCX and Daniel of The 1975 were also dating. Lyrics include “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick”.

This idea of them working it out on the remix was inspired by Lorde’s featured collaboration on “Girl, So Confusing”, another song off of XCX’s album “Brat”, which also reportedly references her in its lyrics.

It is unclear if Swift will be featured, but fans have started a large discourse on the topic creating videos surrounding the desired collaboration.

After the perception of the two singers not getting along, Swift has since cleared up rumors by praising XCX on her artistry. “Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that payoff.” Swift said in a New York Magazine interview.

When to Expect the Album and All Confirmed Collaborations

Even more billboards are popping up daily as fans discover them. Her upcoming remix album “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” releases Friday, October 11.