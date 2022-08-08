Charlie Evens Now: Where Is the Convicted Hacker Today?

Charlie Evens was an associate of Hunter Moore, the former revenge porn provocateur whose rise and downfall are chronicled in the new Netflix documentary series, “The Most Hated Man on the Internet.”

According to the indictment against him in federal court, Evens’ full name is Charles Robert Evens. He is a convicted hacker who helped Moore get compromising photos of women for his revenge porn website.

Some sites have given his name as Charlie Evans, but court records confirm that the correct spelling is Charlie Evens, not Evans.

Today Evens is 33-years-old. According to online records, he lives in California, in the Los Angeles area. He keeps a low profile. His prison term is over. His LinkedIn page says that he works in sales for a marketing automation company. He has also worked over the years as a media coordinator, in digital media, and for a restaurant chain. Because of the incendiary nature of the charges against him, Heavy is not linking to his LinkedIn page or revealing the company names.

Moore ran an infamous “revenge porn” website called “Is Anyone Up?”, which launched in the early 2010s and ran for 16 months, according to Marie Claire.

The series launched in July 2022. “Determined to remove her daughter’s photos from a revenge porn website, a persistent mother launches an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder,” the Netflix summary reads.

Moore was indicted for hacking. However, according to Marie Claire, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in 2015, after pleading guilty to reduced charges. Today, the website no longer exists. Read the sentencing document from federal court here.

However, he was not the only one. Evens also figured into the drama.

Evens Discussed What Happened to CNN in 2015, Saying, ‘I was in a Bad Place’

Evens gave an interview to CNN in 2015. He was only 23-years-old during the hacking. Asked why he did it, he told CNN, “The job would mean money. I was in a bad place. Just out of rehab. Staying at home for about eight months. I got fired from my job for drinking. And I did [the hacking] for like four months.”

He continued, “I had a great group of friends. I had a pretty good job. I was a good person. I volunteer. And this was my super, private secret that nobody knew about. It’s not like I was talking with other hackers. I didn’t even consider myself one of them. It was just my thing that I was going to take to my grave, and it sucked.”

Asked how he met Moore, he said, “I hacked him actually, not knowing who he was. And he contacted me saying that he’d pay me to do it for him.”

Evens Was Indicted With Moore on Hacking Charges in 2013 in California

Moore and Evens were indicted in 2013. You can read the indictment in full here.

Here is the judgment of conviction for Evenshere. In 2015, Evens was sentenced to 25 months in prison, the judgment of conviction says.

The indictment was filed in the Central District of California against Hunter Moore and Charles Evens, otherwise known as “Gary.”

It alleges that Moore resided in Woodland, California, where he operated the website http://isanyoneup.com on which he posted, among other things, “nude or sexually explicit photos of victims submitted by other individuals without the victim’s permission for purposes of revenge.”

Evens lived in the Central District of California. Moore used online Paypal accounts in the names of Hunter Moore, Catalyst Web Services and quebella, the indictment says.

It says that seven victims, identified by only their initials in the indictment, maintained email accounts that contained nude pictures of themselves and others.

Moore and Evens were accused of engaging in a conspiracy to access a protected computer without authorization to obtain information for private financial gain, more commonly known has hacking.

The indictment accuses Evens of gaining “unauthorized access to the email accounts of hundreds of victims.. by various means, including ‘hacking’ into the victims’ accounts” where he would obtain “nude pictures, belonging to the victims and stored on the victims’ accounts.”

Evens would “send nude pictures obtained from the victims’ accounts to defendant Moore in exchange for payment,” the indictment says. It says that Moore was aware that Evens had “obtained the nude pictures by gaining unauthorized access into the victims’ accounts” and would pay Evens.

He would “offer defendant Evens additional money to obtain unlawfully additional nude pictures, and would post the victims’ nude pictures on his website…without the victims’ authorization.”

The indictment cites multiple overt acts: That in 2011, Evens sent Moore an email discussing “how to hack emails.” That same year, Moore asked Evens to work for him and offered to pay him $200 a week using PayPal. Evens told Moore that the hacking was illegal, the indictment says.

The indictment accuses Moore of sending Evens an email stating he would like “as many as possible” referring to nude pictures obtained by hacking. Evens accessed victims’ email accounts without authorization, the complaint says. They ended up on Moore’s website.

The indictment says that in 2012, Moore sent Evens an email requesting nude pictures of “7 girls and 3 dudes.”

After His Release From Prison, Moore Recorded a Single Called, ‘Make the Internet Great Again’

What happened to Moore? The Substream Magazine article from May 2017 says that Moore, after his release from prison, was “back, making EDM music and planning the release of his first book.”

The article says that Moore “recently entered a program intended to help inmates re-acclimate to the outside world” and was allowed to regain access to the Internet, where he went back on social media and recorded a single called, “Make the Internet Great Again.”

