‘Cheer Squad Secrets’: Meet the Cast of The Lifetime Movie

Tonight is the premiere of the new Lifetime movie Cheer Squad Secrets, the newest in the line of cheerleader-themed movies for the “Fear the Cheer” event that continues throughout October.

The film follows the Saturday, October 3 premiere of Dying to Be A Cheerleader. According to the official synopsis, the new movie follows a teenage girl who wants to be captain of the cheerleading squad.

“Kelly helps her daughter Amelie become captain of the cheerleading squad only to discover that someone is giving the daughter mysterious supplements and will do anything, including murder, to cover it up,” the synopsis reads.

Read on to meet the cast of the new Lifetime movie.

Margaret Anne Florence as Kelly Regan

Margaret Anne Florence stars as Kelly Regan, the mother of Amelie, who discovers secrets about the cheerleading squad including that someone is giving out steroids to the cheerleaders.

Florence is best known for her work in Sun Records, My Super Ex-Girlfriend and The New Daughter. She also recently portrayed Gallo’s Wife Sina in The Irishman, Mary Beth in First One In and Stephanie in Family Games. Florence has been acting professionally since 2006, according to IMDb.

Anita Brown as Coach Nina

Don't fear, Lifetime is here with your new favorite cheer movies! Don't miss #DyingToBeACheerleader Saturday at 8/7c followed by #CheerSqaudSecrets Sunday at 8/7c. #FearTheCheer pic.twitter.com/lwAx5fRC1M — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) October 2, 2020

Anita Brown is Coach Nina in the new Lifetime film. Brown most recently starred in the TV series Tribal as Alana Thompson as well as Love in Store, Matching Hearts, Fashionably Yours and A Sweet Christmas Romance.

The actress has been in plenty of TV movies and series in the past few years, including roles in Picture a Perfect Christmas, My Mom’s Letter from Heaven, Darrow & Darrow and Life Sentence. She has over 41 credits on her IMDb page dating back to a 2000 role in My 5 Wives.

Karis Cameron as Amelie Regan

Karis Cameron plays Amelie Regan, Kelly’s daughter who wants to be the captain of the cheerleading squad. Cameron has been acting since 2011 when she starred in R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, according to IMDb.

Most recently, Cameron has been in Identity Theft of a Cheerleader, New Year’s Kiss, The Color Rose, Upload, My Husband’s Deadly Past and Day to Night, which is in post-production at the time of writing.

Supporting Cast

Though the Lifetime description only lists Margaret Anne Florence, Anita Brown and Karis Cameron as stars of the film, there is also a sizeable supporting cast for the movie.

Here’s who else you can expect to see in Cheer Squad Secrets:

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Scott Regan

Jesse James as Marley Pickett

Sunny Chen as Lisa

Anisa Harris as Tanya

Kaden Connors as Ethan Walker

V.G. Winter as Principal Lamar Graham

Doron Bell as Detective Logan

Troy Mundle as Chris Albers

Safiya Renee Rickets as the Principal

Emy Aneke as Jason

Julian Lao as Barista

Cheer Squad Secrets premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. It is part of the “Fear the Cheer” event on the network, which runs throughout the month of October and includes films such as Dying to Be a Cheerleader, Cheer Camp Killer, Cheerleader Abduction, and The Wrong Cheerleader Coach.

READ NEXT: Best Horror Movies Streaming on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max in October 2020