Did Chelsea Meissner & Naomie Olindo Get Fired or Quit ‘Southern Charm’?

Season 7 of Bravo’s Southern Charm returns tonight, Thursday, October 29, and the show will be missing some prominent cast members. Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, and Chelsea Meissner all decided to not return to the reality television franchise.

Eubanks was the first to announce she was leaving, and fans immediately speculated that Olindo and Meissner were following in her footsteps earlier this year in May. Eubanks announced she was leaving shortly after rumors circulated that her husband was having an affair. Both Eubanks and the alleged mistress have denied the affair.

Under Eubanks’ Instagram statement, Olindo wrote a suggestive comment. “I’m so damn proud of you and us @chelseameissner58 [Chelsea Meissner],” she wrote. Current cast member Austen Kroll also weighed in on the situation. Kroll responded to a fan’s comment who asked if there would be a spinoff series featuring him and cast members Shep Rose and Craig Conover. “It just might be to that point,” Kroll replied. “Want to watch our late night antics? Or turn off the cameras when the girls go to bed at 9 pm?”

Since the skepticism, Olindo and Meissner have confirmed the fan theories and will not be returning to the show. Southern Charm’s seventh season will include returning cast members Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, and Kathryn Dennis. The show will also feature three newcomers: Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, and John Pringle.

Naomie Olindo Said ‘Southern Charm’ Became ‘Toxic’

Naomie Olindo stayed quiet on her exit until later this year in July. The 27-year-old opened up about her exit and relationships with other Southern Charm cast members on the Skinny Confidential podcast. “I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away,” she said on the podcast.

Olindo added, “Personally I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too and you know other people that aren’t ready to walk away and want to keep doing it, that’s their prerogative and I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there.”

The clothing business owner also admitted that she’s gotten along better with ex-boyfriend Craig Conover but the can’t be same for her friendship with Kathryn Dennis. “I mean I feel kind of bad saying but I think I can say I have a strained relationship with Kathryn because I struggle with her filming strategy I guess,” she explained. “But everyone else I mean, I love Whitney [Sudler-Smith], I love Pat [Altschul], I even get along fine with Craig and Shep [Rose], I saw him just the other day. I have a relationship with pretty much everybody, except for Kathryn I would say.”

Olindo added that she had trouble with some of the cast members’ attitudes with filming. “I mean some people on Southern Charm will literally write notes and read books and write notes in the margins [like], ‘Oh this is what this cast member does so I want to crush my enemy and I’m gonna follow this strategy,’ she said on the podcast.

She continued, “So people will strategize and once it starts getting to that point, it can get so toxic, so that’s why for me, and I think I could probably speak for amid and Chelsea too, when it reaches that level where some people just have nothing to lose and are willing to sing for their supper and do whatever it takes whether that’s try to ruin your marriage or your relationship or say something about your children or whatever, it’s just too much and personally for me, I can’t be in that because it makes me depressed.”

Chelsea Meissner & Naomie Olindo Were ‘Tired’ of Reality TV

Before Naomie Olindo broke her silence on her departure, a source told People in May why she and Chelsea Meissner chose to leave Southern Charm. “They both told production they weren’t returning to the show months ago,” a source told People. “Naomie and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don’t want to live their lives this way.”

Another source added that Olindo was also cautious to continue the show because of her relationship with her boyfriend, Metul Shah. “She’s seen what reality television can do to relationships and isn’t interested in exposing herself again to that kind of scrutiny,” a source told People. “She’s got a great partner in Metul. They are very much in love and there’s no reason to mess with that.”

READ NEXT: Why Did Cameran Eubanks Leave ‘Southern Charm’?