Cheryl Hines Opens Up About ‘Rumors’ as RFK Jr. ‘Sexting’ Scandal Swirls

Actress Cheryl Hines has commented about “rumors” in the wake of “sexting” affair accusations involving her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

She discussed her marriage and rumors in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, in the wake of reports that Kennedy was sexting with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who had written a profile story on him and covered the presidential election. Nuzzi is now on leave, and she has sued her ex-fiance, also a political journalist, in connection with the controversy, CNN reported.

“Lots of emotions with rumors! But, it will all be in my book. I’m writing a book. I’ve been taking notes — serious notes!” Hines told US Weekly. She also praised her family.

Hines has been married to Kennedy, who recently suspended his independent presidential campaign, since 2014, according to US Weekly. New York Magazine announced in a September statement that Nuzzi had been placed on leave in the midst of accusations she had a personal relationship with a former interview subject. The Miami Herald later reported that the subject was Kennedy.

Cheryl Hines Said in the Interview That She Doesn’t Have a ‘Boring Family’

In the interview, Hines said she has a “fun” family.

“They’re fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough,” she said to US Weekly. “And I think just trying to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, is sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way. Just to let it flow and to find the little moments and not take anything too seriously. Even though I find myself in very serious situations!”

On August 2, Hines posted a wedding photo to her Instagram page showing her with Kennedy on their anniversary. In it, she gushed about their marriage.

The New York Post described the relationship between Nuzzi and Kennedy as “romantic” and reported that Nuzzi was “sexting” Kennedy.

“Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” a spokesperson for Kennedy told Vanity Fair.

Cheryl Hines Told the Magazine She Didn’t Expected RFK Jr. to Go Into Politics

Hines told the magazine that she didn’t expect Kennedy to go into politics.

“When I met Bobby, I said, ‘You never wanted to go into politics?’ and he said, ‘No, I feel like I can do more work as an environmental attorney and I don’t have to. I’m not beholden to companies or corporations,” Hines told US Weekly. “I was like, ‘Great. This is going to be great!’ And then life gives you a left turn, a right turn, however it turns out to be.”

She described how she handles the rough-and-tumble world of politics.

“People have a lot of feelings about politics, especially in Hollywood, and I don’t know. I mean, so far I feel like it’s OK,” she said to US Weekly. “I’m OK to have conversations like that with people and, to me, it doesn’t define somebody. To some people it does and it’s like you can’t control it. There’s nothing I can do about it, so I have to let it wash over me.”