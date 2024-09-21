RFK Jr.’s Wife Cheryl Hines Posts Glamour Photos Without Him as ‘Sexting’ Scandal Rages

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, posted glamour photos and a video to her Instagram page without RFK Jr. but has not commented about accusations her husband was having an affair with a reporter.

Hines, who starred on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” posted the latest video to her Instagram page. On September 21, her page said it was posted three days before. She captioned it, “Emmy Curb Your Enthusiasm Afterparty!#afterparty #curbyourenthusiasm #emmys #JBSmoove #mochajoe #jeffgarlin.” The video showed Hines in a black dress, getting her hair and makeup done, and having fun at the party, but RFK Jr. does not make an appearance in it.

New York Magazine political journalist Olivia Nuzzi was placed on leave after the magazine learned she had developed a “personal relationship” with a former interview subject, the magazine wrote in a statement on September 19, adding that it never became “physical.” The Miami Herald reported that the person in question was RFK Jr. The black-tie event was on September 15.

The New York Post described the relationship as “romantic” and reported that Nuzzi was “sexting” Kennedy, who recently suspended his presidential campaign and urged his supporters to vote for Donald Trump instead.

Cheryl Hines Posted Photos From the Event the Day Before the Olivia Nuzzi-RFK Jr. Story Broke

Hines also posted photos from the same event on Tuesday, September 18, writing, “night of glamour. Thank you HBO MAX for hosting!”

Hines did not allow comments on the posts.

In another video of the same event, Hines noted that her date was not RFK Jr. “To celebrate Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Emmy nomination, we hit the Evening Before party. My niece Kailey was the perfect date,” she wrote. Hines wore a shoulder-less black dress to the event.

Photos of the event are also available on Getty Images.

Before that event, Hines last posted on Instagram on August 22, when she shared a photo showing her with Kennedy’s daughter Kyra and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kyra! I love you so much. We’ve been through it all together – through all of the highs and lows – and I couldn’t love you more 🤍🤍🤍 I know this year is going to be an amazing one for you. You have my heart. ❤️”

Cheryl Hines Recently Gushed Positively About Her Love for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On August 2, Hines posted a wedding photo showing her with Kennedy on their anniversary and gushed about their marriage. She wrote,

It’s been 10 yrs since I sat with your mother, Ethel, and told her we were going to go to City Hall and get married and she said, ‘Well don’t you want to get married here (In Hyannisport) so we can all be a part of it?’ We talked for a long time and she convinced me to have a small wedding there. It was perfectly imperfect. It rained and your mom’s dog ran into the tent and walked down the aisle in front of me! I’m so glad we had that night with everyone. Some of the most important people in my life, who are no longer with us, were there. I danced with my dad, my brother, Chris, our niece, Saoirse and our nephew, Michael ( Michael wanted us to have a wedding every year!) – and we had the time of our lives. Happy 10th anniversary Bobby 🤍 You have given me a life I could’ve never imagined full of love, laughter, joy and adventure. In my darkest hours you bring me light. I love you. #love

In July, she posted a photo of her with Kennedy and kids and wrote, “beautiful day in Cape Cod with my beautiful family🤍(Cue the wind).”