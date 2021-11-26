Chick-fil-A Black Friday 2021 Hours & Specials

After a busy Thanksgiving, you may be craving Chick-fil-A for Black Friday. But are the Chick-fil-A stores near you open? Are they offering any Black Friday discounts or specials on November 26, 2021? Find out all the details here.

Chick-fil-A Is Open on Black Friday, But Hours May Vary

Although Chick-fil-A was closed on Thanksgiving, the stores are open for Black Friday. However, the exact hours that stores are open may vary.

Chick-fil-A’s website noted that hours can vary from individual store to store. The website said: “Operating hours vary by restaurant. To find your closest restaurant, click “Find a restaurant” at the top of your screen and enter your address, city and state, or zip code.”

The website also noted that due to global supply chain issues, some menu items might be unavailable or prepared differently.

Many locations are open for their regular hours today on Black Friday.

However, some locations may be opening early (or late) or closing early (or late.)

The Chick-fil-A at 28th & Beltline in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for example, noted that it would be open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a limited breakfast menu from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Chick-fil-A at Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Florida, will be open today from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. after being closed on Thanksgiving.

And the Chick-fil-A at 877 W. Oglethorpe in Hinesville, Georgia, will open today starting at 6:30 a.m. after being closed on Thanksgiving.

Because hours can vary by location, you might want to check with your local Chick-fil-A, especially if you are arriving extra early or close to their regular closing time today.

Chick-fil-A Is Not Offering a Chainwide Black Friday Special, But Some Individual Locations Have Specials Today

Chick-fil-A is not offering a nationwide, chainwide special today. Of course, you can still find all their regular menu items available. And the chain is also offering its season Peppermint Chip Milkshake right now too.

But even though the national chain isn’t offering a special discount today, some individual stores are. So if you’re wondering if the store near you has a special today, you might want to contact the store or check out their Facebook page.

Here are some examples of local specials that Chick-fil-A stores are offering today.

Chick-fil-A Palmhurst on 214 E Mile 3 Road in Palmhurst, Texas, noted that individuals may get a Black Friday reward through the Chick-fil-A app.

Chick-fil-A Weslaco (1200 N Westgate Dr. in Weslaco, Texas) is hosting “receipt day” today from 5:30 a.m. to midnight. Purchase any meal, entree, or beverage today (November 26) and bring your receipt or sticker to that store on January 3-5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All your meals that day will be free.

The Chick-fil-A at Memorial City Mall in Houston, Texas, is hosting a Black Friday exclusive where Chick-n-Minis will be available all day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. rather than just in the morning “while supplies last” for carry out only (not available in the app or via delivery.)

Please note that any specials listed are subject to change at any time and many locations won’t be offering any specials today.

