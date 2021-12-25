Chick-fil-A’s Christmas Day 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Christmas Day 2021, and you may be craving some Chick-fil-A nuggets, a sandwich, or waffle fries. But can you have Chick-fil-A for Christmas today if that’s your greatest wish? Is the store open or closed? Unfortunately, the answer is no, you can’t eat at Chick-fil-A today. The stores are all closed. They’ll also be closed the next day too.

Chick-fil-A Is Not Open on Christmas Day

Chick-fil-A shared on its website that all of its stores will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. The stores will all reopen for their regular business hours on Monday, December 27. Yes, that also means that you won’t be able to go to Chick-fil-A the day after Christmas either.

The website noted:

Craving chicken for Christmas? Be sure to order a reheatable Chick-fil-A Catering tray ahead of Saturday, December 25. Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day so our restaurant teams can spend time with family and friends. We will also be closed on Sunday, December 26 – as we are every Sunday — but look forward to serving you when we reopen on Monday, December 27. Operating hours vary by restaurant. To find your closest restaurant, click “Find a restaurant” at the top of your screen and enter your address, city and state, or zip code. PS: If you’re looking for a last-minute holiday dessert, try our easy-to-make Peppermint Milkshake Pie recipe. (Just don’t forget to buy the shake before December 25.) And, as you celebrate the holiday season, visit EvergreenHills.com to watch our new short film and for the opportunity to send someone a sweet surprise.

Chick-fil-A Alternatives Today

There are still many other options for Christmas Day today, if you’re needing to eat out or just need something a little extra after the family potluck. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and has options for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are expected to be open on Christmas (at least at some locations, according to USA Today), include Applebee’s, Baskin-Robbins, Denny’s, Firehouse Subs, Golden Corral, Benihana, IHOP, Papa John’s, Perkins, Ruth’s Chris, Starbucks, TGI Friday’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, Arby’s, Sonic, Popeyes, Wendy’s, and more.

Chick-fil-A Will Be Back on December 27

If you just wait two more days, you’ll be able to enjoy delicious Chick-fil-A on Monday, December 27. Be sure and check the store locator for hours, since these can vary by location.

The reason you can’t visit Chick-fil-A the day after Christmas is because December 26 falls on a Sunday. Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains why it’s always closed on Sundays. The site reads:

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.”

You might also want to check your local store’s social media page, since some are offering specials unique to their location all month long. For example, a Chick-fil-A in Abilene, Texas, through December 31, is offering two free medium waffle fries with every 30-count nugget purchase.

