Chick-fil-A’s Christmas Eve 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Merry Christmas Eve! Today is your last day to enjoy some delicious Chick-fil-A before Christmas, since stores are closed on Christmas Day. But are the stores open on Christmas Eve? The answer is yes, but the hours may vary near you.

Chick-fil-A Hours Vary on Christmas Eve

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the chain is open on Christmas Eve and only closed on Christmas Day. However, hours can vary from location to location. The site notes: “As a reminder, operating hours vary by restaurant, and you can find your local restaurant’s hours here.”

Here are some examples of how differently various locations are treating Christmas Eve.

The Chick-fil-A Patton Creek location at 3020 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A Hiram at 4326 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram, Georgia, lists its Christmas Eve hours as being from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Ridge Road at 2835 Ridge Road, Rockwall, Texas, is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Chick-fil-A on Waters Ave. in Tampa, Florida, is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Chick-fil-A Lake Dow location in McDonough, Georgia, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve today.

The Chick-fil-A Findlay location in Findlay, Ohio, has the same hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Some Locations Are Celebrating the Holidays Differently

You’ll also see different ways of celebrating the holiday and different specials depending on the location. Chick-fil-A Hiram at 4326 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram, Georgia, is offering a Chick-fil-A ornament.

Chick-fil-A Ridge Road at 2835 Ridge Road, Rockwall, Texas, is offering a drawing to win a 20-inch cow and coupons for free food. If you order a party tray or catering order in December, you’ll automatically be entered to win at that location. The winner will be drawn on January 2.

And Chick-fil-A Waterloo in Waterloo, IA, is celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with a free Chick-fil-A medium beverage today.

Chick-fil-A Troy is also offering a 12 Days of Christmas special, but theirs today is a small cookie tray free with a reheatable tray purchase (but the order had to be made on December 23 and picked up before 3 p.m. on December 24.)

Chick-fil-A Edinburg in Texas on North 10th Street (and at 281 & Trenton) is giving away a free gallon of tea today with the purchase of any catering tray from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today only.

The Pandemic Might Also Change Hours in Some Locations

It’s important to keep in mind that because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, some Chick-fil-A hours might be different due to that too. And in some locations, it’s possible that Chick-fil-A might be closed even though it would normally be open on Christmas Eve. So be sure and check with your local Chick-fil-A to make sure it’s open today.

So as you can see, although Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open today, the hours will vary based on location. And some may have specials today that others don’t have. So be sure and check the store locator for hours or check your restaurant’s social media page.

