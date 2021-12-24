Chick-fil-A’s Christmas Eve 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Merry Christmas Eve! Today is your last day to enjoy delicious Chick-fil-A before Christmas, since stores are closed on Christmas Day. While you’re out doing last-minute grocery shopping or gift shopping, picking up Chick-fil-A could be a great treat. But are the stores open on Christmas Eve and when do they close? The answer is yes, stores are open, but the hours may vary near you.

Chick-fil-A Hours Vary on Christmas Eve

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the chain is open on Christmas Eve and only closed on Christmas Day. However, as the website notes, the exact operating hours that stores are open today may vary.

Chick-fil-A advises: “To find your closest restaurant, click ‘Find a restaurant’ at the top of your screen [on the homepage of the Chick-fil-A website] and enter your address, city and state, or zip code.”

Here are some examples of how differently various locations are treating Christmas Eve.

The Chick-fil-A Patton Creek location at 3020 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Chick-fil-A Ridge Road at 2835 Ridge Road, Rockwall, Texas, is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Chick-fil-A Findlay location in Findlay, Ohio, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

A Chick-fil-A in Rockwall, Texas, is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

And a Chick-fil-A in Houston on Memorial City Street is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It’s opening later than many other Chick-fil-A locations.

If you do visit Chick-fil-A today, remember that the employees are all working on a very busy holiday, so have patience and try to offer holiday cheer as you’re picking up your order. You can order through the Chick-fil-A app or through several delivery apps if you prefer delivery, and the Chick-fil-A app also allows you to order and pick up your food through curbside pickup at participating locations. Curbside allows you to skip the line completely.

Some Locations Are Celebrating the Holidays Differently

You’ll also see different ways of celebrating the holiday and different specials depending on the location. Some locations, for example, have had ornaments available for purchase. The Chick-fil-A at 2652 Old Denton Road in Carrollton, Texas, for example, offered free ornaments on December 22 while supplies lasted.

Meanwhile, a Chick-fil-A in Bastrop, Texas, offered a different Chick-fil-A ornament for sale for $6.99.

Chick-fil-A Troy offered a 12 Days of Christmas special every day including December 24. Their December 23 giveaway involved getting a free gallon of sweet tea for every nugget or strips tray purchased (but only if you mentioned “12 Days.”)

A Chick-fil-A on Garland Road in Dallas, Texas, also had a 12 Days of Christmas special that was available on the Chick-fil-A app. Day 12 featured a free Chicken Sandwich.

Meanwhile, a Chick-fil-A in Abilene, Texas, sold an Ultimate Chick-fil-A Christmas Box this year. And now, through December 31, they’re offering two free medium waffle fries with every 30-count nugget purchase.

A Chick-fil-A in Bastrop also hosted a 12 Days of Mobile Giveaways. Today is the final day with a free cookie.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup