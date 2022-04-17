Is Chick-fil-A or Dairy Queen Open Today for Easter 2022?

Happy Easter 2022! While you’re enjoying the holiday today, you may be wondering if you can stop by Chick-fil-A or Dairy Queen for lunch or dinner. Unfortunately, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday, while Dairy Queen varies by location.

Chick-fil-A Is Always Closed on Sundays, Including Easter

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Easter, and this isn’t unusual at all. In fact, Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sundays, including Easter Sundays.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains why it’s closed on Sundays. The site reads:

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.

Chick-fil-A is also closed on certain other holidays, even when they don’t fall on a Sunday. Chick-fil-A is typically closed on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and Thanksgiving, for example.

In preparation for Easter, stores were encouraging customers to get reheatable catering trays of their nuggets so they could still enjoy Chick-fil-A on Easter if they wanted to do so.

The store will reopen on Monday for its regular hours. Chick-fil-A’s current limited-time special is the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. Chick-fil-A’s website describes the sandwich this way: “A boneless breast of chicken, marinated with a special blend of seasonings and grilled for a tender and juicy backyard-grilled taste, served on a toasted, buttered sweet yeast bun with Colby-Jack cheese, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, and Green Leaf lettuce. Topped with zesty Smokehouse BBQ sauce.”

Some Dairy Queen Locations Are Open & Some Are Closed

Some Dairy Queen locations are open for Easter 2022, while some are also closed.

Dairy Queen representatives have told Heavy that because most stores are franchise-owned, it’s up to the individual owners whether or not their stores are open. Holiday closures aren’t chainwide.

So if you’re wanting to enjoy Dairy Queen today, you’ll need to check with your local store to find out if it’s open today or not. You can find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator here.

For example, a Dairy Queen in Rutherford, New Jersey on 234 Park Ave. will be open during regular hours today.

Many Dairy Queen locations offer customizable cakes for Easter. Of course, these will depend on availability, since many may already be sold out for Easter day itself. But it certainly doesn’t hurt to ask.

Dairy Queen has a number of specials and limited-time offers right now. You can locate some deals through the DQ Mobile App, which you can download here. Many local Dairy Queen stores offer “deals of the day” through the mobile app. If you’re in Texas, you can get the DQ Texas mobile app for specials. This is the mobile app that you use if you’re in Texas, rather than the other DQ Mobile App listed above.

The current special at Dairy Queen (which may vary by location) is a signature stackburger in loaded A.1., flamethrower, two cheese deluxe, or bacon two cheese deluxe varieties. The S’Mores Shake is also available right now, along with the Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush.

