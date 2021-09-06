Is Chick-fil-A Open on Labor Day 2021? What Are the Hours?

You might think that Chick-fil-A is closed on Labor Day 2021 since this is a national holiday. Chick-fil-A is often closed for holidays where other restaurants are open (and the restaurants are always closed on Mondays.) However, most Chick-fil-A restaurants actually are open on Monday, September 6. The only catch is that many are closing early and opening late.

Most Chick-fil-A Locations Are Open for More Limited Hours on Labor Day

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants will be opening later and closing earlier today on Monday, September 6. The stores are still open for Labor Day 2021, but they’re operating at more limited hours.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains that on Labor Day, most restaurants will open late at 10:30 a.m. and they’ll also close early at 6 p.m. local time.

However, the website notes that these hours can vary at some restaurants, which may choose to open earlier or close later. Some restaurants might even choose to be closed entirely on Monday.

So you’ll want to check with your local Chick-fil-A to verify today’s hours. You can find your local Chick-fil-A’s hours using the Chick-fil-A locator here, which allows you to browse locations by state. Or you can use this locator map to find a Chick-fil-A near you.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are always closed on Easter (which is on a Sunday), Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve.

Chick-fil-A restaurants will reopen for their regular hours on Tuesday, September 7.

The Peach Milkshake Is Still Available

If you’re looking for a delicious treat to enjoy today, consider the Peach Milkshake. It was added to the seasonal menu this summer for a limited time and it’s still available on the menu.

The milkshake features the signature vanilla Icedream and is filled with real peaches. It also comes with whipped cream and a cherry. It’s only around for the summer, so you’ll want to give it a try while you can. After it’s gone, the other milkshake flavors will still be around though, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream.

All your favorites are still on the menu too, including the Chicken Biscuit and Chick-n-Minis, the chicken sandwich, the Deluxe Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich and Club, the Nuggets and Grilled Nuggets, and more.

On July 1, Chick-fil-A also announced that GIPHY stickers are now available featuring fan-favorite menu items. You can find them on Chick-fil-A’s brand channel on GIPHY or by typing “Chick-fil-A” in the GIPHY search bar.

Chick-fil-A also recently announced that beginning November 9, customers will be able to order online at chick-fil-a.com, where they previously were only able to order catering through the website itself. (However, online ordering might be available even earlier in some locations.) Until then, you can still order through the Chick-fil-A app as always. But starting in November, you’ll be able to order curbside, carry-out, or drive-thru through either the app or the website. When ordering online, you’ll be able to either order through your Chick-fil-A one account or as a guest.

