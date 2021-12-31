Chick-fil-A’s New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022! If you’re wanting to enjoy Chick-fil-A for the holiday, you may be wondering if the stores are open or closed. And if they’re open, what will the store hours be? We have good news. Chick-fil-A is open for both holidays, but hours vary.

Chick-fil-A Is Open New Year’s Eve, But Closing Early

Chick-fil-A is open for New Year’s Eve 2021, the store’s website shared. However, the stores will have abbreviated hours for the holiday.

On New Year’s Eve, most restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Most Chick-fil-A stores are closing early to give employees a chance to celebrate the holiday, even though they’re opening at their regular time on New Year’s Eve.

Chick-fil-A notes that hours may vary by restaurant location, so you’ll still want to check the store locator for hours near.

For example, the Chick-fil-A at 5104 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Texas, is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve (so longer than the listed hours by the main website) and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

A Chick-fil-A on 2213 S I35 in San Marcos, Texas, is open 6:30-8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 10:30 to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

And in Rockmart, Georgia, a Chick-fil-A on 1500 Chattahoochee Drive is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day.

So as you can see, hours can vary widely.

Chick-fil-A Is Open New Year’s Day 2022, But with Different Hours

On New Year’s Day, most Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open but their hours will be different than you’re used to. According to the main website, many Chick-fil-A stores will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. So stores are opening later than normal on New Year’s Day and closing earlier than normal too.

Chick-fil-A notes that hours can vary by restaurant location, so you should check the store locator for hours near you just to make sure they’re the same as listed above. As mentioned in the previous section of this story, some locations are choosing different hours than the nationwide chain suggested, so you’ll want to call first.

Chick-fil-A Specials & More

Customers nationwide have access to online ordering, and many restaurants also offer delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. You can also order delivery through the Chick-fil-A app in select locations. Drive-throughs and curbside pickup options are also available at select locations.

The best way to get specials at Chick-fil-A is by ordering through the app (using your Chick-fil-A One account) and accruing points with each order. You’ll receive rewards as you earn points, and you’ll be able to send rewards to friends once you reach silver status. You’ll also get benefits as you reach different tiers, along with insider content, bonus challenges and points, and surprise rewards.

Once you’re a Signature Member (the top tier) you can earn 13 points per dollar toward rewards, participate in voting opportunities, and more. You’ll also learn about seasonal food as its available, like the chicken tortilla soup.

