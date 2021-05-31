Is Chick-fil-A Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2021?

It’s Memorial Day 2021. If you’re craving Chick-fil-A, can you pick up a sandwich at your favorite location?

Most Chick-fil-A locations will be open today, but hours vary. Read on for all the details.

Most Chick-fil-A Locations Are Open Today, But Hours Are Limited

Chick-fil-A is famous for always being closed on Sundays. But Memorial Day falls on a Monday, not a Sunday. And although Chick-fil-A was indeed closed the day before Memorial Day, most locations will be open on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Chick-fil-A noted on its website that most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. However, some restaurants might choose to open earlier or close later. Check with your local franchise, because hours can vary. You can check the hours and locations near you here or click on “Find a Restaurant” in the upper portion of the webpage.

The Store Is Always Closed on Sundays & Certain Holidays

The store is always closed on Sundays. Chick-fil-A’s website explains why it’s closed on Sundays. The site reads:

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.”

The chain is also closed on specific holidays that don’t include Memorial Day. Chick-fil-A is typically closed on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and Thanksgiving, for example.

Chick-fil-A Has Recently Changed Its Menu

The next time you visit Chick-fil-A, you might want to try one of the new menu items. The store currently has the Lemon Kale Caesar Salad available and you can get it with grilled or regular nuggets, chick-n-strips where available, or chicken filets.

Chick-fil-A describes the salad this way: “A next generation Caesar salad served with warm, grilled chicken breast nuggets on a bed of romaine & kale with shaved parmesan & fresh lemon wedges. Made fresh daily. Served with Lemon Parmesan Panko and pairs well with Lemon Caesar Vinaigrette. Seasonal item only.”

Kaitlin Miller, menu category leader at Chick-fil-A, Inc., says about the salad on the website: “It’s a delicious lower calorie salad option for those who enjoy a traditional Caesar Salad and those looking to try something new. After testing this item in 2017 and receiving great feedback, we’re excited to add it to our 2021 lineup of seasonal offerings.”

You can also order a Sunjoy beverage, which is 1/2 sweet tea and 1/2 lemonade in sizes small, medium, or large. This was a popular off-menu beverage that has now been given an official name. You can also get it in combinations of unsweetened tea or diet lemonade.

If you’re looking for the spicy chicken biscuit, it’s still served in 95 cities. The app will confirm availability at particular stores near you.

Note that Chick-fil-A still has an industry supply-chain shortage. The site notes: “Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.”

